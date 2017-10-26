2017 Halloween Special Issue

October 26, 2017These Disney Halloween classics are far from dead -
October 26, 2017Social justice sounds great. What happens when it goes too far? -
October 26, 2017Audiopathy -
October 26, 2017Costuming: a group project and a family tradition -
October 26, 2017Update: Baker bathroom variance approved by state -
October 26, 2017Studying a foreign language is vital -
October 26, 2017Temporal mandibular dysfunction -
October 26, 2017Spooky is the new funky -
October 26, 2017Fun and easy Halloween-themed recipes to spook up your night -
October 26, 2017An ode to death: A short parable on fear -
October 26, 2017Five amazing places to get your foliage fix for the season -
October 26, 2017Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ remains a Halloween hit -
October 26, 2017The cannibal: the universal boogeyman -
October 26, 2017Horror themes: the music that makes us move -
October 26, 2017Essential horror games for Halloween -
October 26, 2017Last minute Halloween costumes for the procrastinating college student -
October 26, 2017Undocumented immigrants share their stories at Amherst College -
October 25, 2017GWIS “Safe at Work” Campaign -
October 25, 2017Alpha Chi Omega raises awareness about domestic violence -
October 25, 2017