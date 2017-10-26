Last minute Halloween costumes for the procrastinating college student

Ah, Halloween, when the ghosts and ghouls come out to play. The time of year where people can be anything they want. With a whole weekend worth of opportunities to dress up, finding a costume that works for you is imperative.

As Oct. 31 approaches, the time to finalize costumes is ending. So, if you’re like me and have yet to pick out costumes, then you’ll love these quick, easy and affordable costume ideas!

Some of the best (and easiest) costume ideas can be found from binge-watching your favorite series. From dramas to cartoons, television is rife with costume inspiration.

HBO’s “Handmaiden’s Tale” has many recognizable and doable costumes. Go as a handmaiden by wearing a full length red dress and cloak with a white bonnet. This costume is low maintenance and the different pieces can be found on Amazon, eBay or even the local thrift store.

Another show to take costume inspiration from is “Bob’s Burgers.” Louise can be done with a large green t-shirt dress and bunny ears. Throw on some black flats and you are good to go.

Tina is also a recognizable character. This costume can be done with a light blue t-shirt, yellow barrette, navy skirt, tube socks and high tops. Don’t forget the rectangular glasses though!

For those of us that are looking for minimal effort, Jessica Jones from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the costume for you. All you need to do is lace up your combat boots, grab a leather jacket, black jeans, grey t-shirt and infinity scarf. Pair the outfit with a black wig and camera and you’ll be good to go.

Looking for a couple’s costume? Look no further than Wanda and Cosmo costumes! These fairy god-parents are iconic and a major throwback. The clothing part is super easy, and if you want to really commit, you can buy temporary colorful hair spray at Walmart or Target.

It’s not just tv series’ that make for great costume ideas, but movies too! For example, “Grease” has numerous costume options. Dress up as Sandy and Danny if you’re looking for a couple’s costume, or get all your friends on board to be Pink Ladies and T-Birds.

Another fun movie-inspired group costume is the “Scooby Doo” gang. Each character’s costume is easy to recreate, utilizing mostly commonly owned clothing. So, get your friends to dust off their sleuthing skills and join Mystery Incorporated.

With the resurgence of ‘shorteralls,’ or short overalls, it would be super easy and fun to dress up as a minion for Halloween. Before you put your shorteralls away for the winter, wear them out one last time with a yellow long sleeve shirt, yellow knee highs, black gloves, and black shoes. You can also make an eyeball hat to top off the look, or buy one online, though the DIY’s for the hats are awesome.

If movie and television characters aren’t your thing, there are still endless options. Go as Waldo from “Where’s Waldo!” All you need is a red and white striped shirt, beanie, blue jeans and glasses.

Love succulents? Be a cactus for Halloween. If you have an oversized green sweater, there are tons of DIY instructions requiring only pipe cleaners. Add a colorful flower and you’re good to go!

The costume options are endless, and these are only a few suggestions. From throwing on a pair of animal ears to buying a super elaborate costume, Halloween is all about having fun and dressing up.

