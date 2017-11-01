A glimpse into the future from the 2017 Tokyo Auto Show

Posted by Anthony Sophinos on November 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Tokyo Auto Show never fails to showcase the automotive future as perceived by the Japanese automakers; 2017 was no different. Is the future of the horseless carriage looking grim as autonomous technology marches closer to mainstream production—or is there still hope for the enthusiast who would rather not be constrained to a soul-less, self-driving pod?

After perusing this year’s debuts, it’s clear that yes, there is still hope. A number of brands previewed some incredible concepts, some of which seem ready to hit showrooms tomorrow, and others are clearly pipedreams for their creators. The subsequent three concepts are evidence that the automobile can still be the dream machine it has always been.

Mazda Vision Coupe

One of the show’s standouts that affirms this hails from the House of Zoom-Zoom. The Mazda Vision Coupe is, simply put, breathtakingly gorgeous. In a world of overbearing, origami-like designs, the Vision Coupe shines with its tasteful minimalistic style. The car is luxurious, yet stays true to classic Mazda. In profile, the impossibly long hood and fastback roofline give it more than a passing resemblance to the Aston Martin Rapide, but that’s no insult. Whether or not this makes it to showrooms is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to say that the direction Mazda is heading has promise.

Suzuki e-Survivor

With light-up wheels, a backlit grill and an interior choc-full of screens, the Suzuki e-Survivor is another Tokyo debut that gets the blood pumping. This rugged concept gives a glimpse into what the future might hold for off-roaders, a segment distinctively positioned between technology and tradition. The e-Survivor is powered by 4 electric motors, one positioned at each wheel. Inside, the traditional setup (pedals, steering wheel, gear selector) hint at no self-driving capabilities. Otherwise, a “Star Wars” vibe abounds, with one screen integrated into the steering wheel, another stretching the length of the dash, and a 3D-sphere projected from the console. A unique marriage of new and old-school, the e-Survivor reassures that off-road shenanigans don’t have to be a thing of the past in the self-driving future.

Honda Sports EV

Over at the Honda booth, the Honda Sports EV concept looks to marry electric vehicle (EV) technology with style and panache—something few automakers have been able to do successfully. Thanks to the low beltline and a RWD-like dash-to-axle ratio, this little two-door has wisps of the old MGB/GT and other long-hood/short-deck hatchbacks of the late 1960s. The fender tops rise above the hood, contributing to the low, sporty feel of the car. Other than revealing that it is electric and has integrated AI (artificial intelligence), Honda has been quiet on specifics. Regardless, this spunky little concept illustrates an important point—Evs don’t have to be boring.

Technology is moving faster than ever before, and the 2017 Tokyo Auto Show only highlighted this truth. The event showcased that the future of automobiles is not so bleak for those who want to stave off self-driving cars and continue to enjoy their dream-drives. These three concepts from Mazda, Suzuki and Honda all marry the future with style and performance, and all look to be attainable by Joe Everyman. Reasonable, stylish and fun—maybe the future won’t be so bad after all.

Anthony Sophinos can be reached at asophinos@umass.edu.