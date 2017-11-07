WMUA denied request for emergency funding at SGA meeting

Posted by Gretchen Keller on November 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Student Government Association Senate overwhelmingly denied a request for emergency funding from WMUA General Manager Josh McCawley at a meeting on Monday, after McCawley argued the funding was necessary for the radio station.

WMUA was denied this request previously by the finance committee, due to a lack of elaboration when explaining the need for this funding. McCawley was appealing this decision.

“The mission of WMUA is to allow an opportunity and a space for anyone on campus, be it a student, be it a community member, be it a staff or faculty member, who wants a safe space to express themselves through online media. To allow them opportunity to interact with people of the same beliefs as well, and access to resources to allow them to do that,” McCawley, a senior sports management and political science major, explained. “It’s been our mission statement since 1948.”

WMUA’s grant application was declined on appeal based on the premises that grants cannot be used on equipment or software, and that the radio station had not exhausted all possible ways to raise revenue.

WMUA broadcasts ‘48/7,’ meaning there are two radio station streams to uphold the increasing amounts of DJs that receive air time all hours of the day and night. However, multiple unforeseen costs have hindered the advancements of this 48/7 project, McCawley said.

Contrary to UMass employee and WMUA Chief Operating Engineer Dan Ferreira’s assumptions, McCawley argued that new pieces of equipment are necessary in order to complete this project.

The projected total cost of the project is $1,523.16. WMUA has already produced nearly half of this funding independently. The cost for equipment that WMUA has already bought includes $499.99 for the software that provides the second stream, $149.99 for the subscription that allows the stream to be distributed and $133.18 for the equipment needed to update the board for the DJs. This board is crucial for allowing DJs to switch from their radio live stream to an online stream, according to McCawley.

WMUA requested funding for an electronic automation system, which would allow DJs to pre-record their shows, thus allowing their voices to continue to be heard while they are attending class.

WMUA’s stream runs on roughly an 80-second delay, called the ‘dump system,’ which ensures that no profane content is accidently said or played. Because of the newly added online stream, the dump system that is currently used is not applicable. WMUA requested funding for a new monitoring system that would substitute for the current system.

WMUA’s request for these two pieces of equipment totalled $740.00, roughly 48.5 percent of the total project budget.

WMUA has exceeded the 50 percent funding threshold of the project. Overall, this brings WMUA’s total financial contribution up to $783.16.

The problem lies in WMUA’s own severely declining revenue accounts, McCawley said. The account is currently holding only $3,200.

The banning of long-time radio host Max Shea in 2015 has led to the downward revenue trend, McCawley said. Members of the community in the Pioneer Valley were shocked by the news, which in turn contributed to an ongoing investigation that claimed to have disenfranchised listeners and community members—those outside of the university who contribute to the radio station’s content or funding. Mandated by the university, refunds were offered to listeners who had donated to the WMUA fund in support of the program’s polka programming, equating to the returning of $44,000.

Prior to the scandal, WMUA’s polka DJs had been bringing in a fundraising revenue of approximately $50,000 a year. Now, McCawley said WMUA is lucky if they break even.

McCawley mentioned the overwhelming amount of fundraising he has attempted since becoming general manager in order to get the station on the right path once again.

“We’re trying smaller, department-centric fundraisers. In the beginning of the year, we had what we called ‘Sports Week,’ where we bought back our prominent sports alum leading up to the UMass football game against Tennessee…We brought in around $630,” McCawley said.

“We’ve simply been putting band-aids on a 30-year-old issue that is something that is going to bleed out and we are going to need to address,” McCawley explained at the meeting.

Every day that there is a lack of equipment is a waste of time and money for WMUA, according to McCawley. Running on a 30-year-old inadequate transmitter, WMUA’s funds are deadlocked in a downward spiral.

“It seems like you are having a lot of trouble with this transmitter. Have you thought about putting in a financial request for that?” Senator Nikki Bosco asked during the meeting.

“The issue is the expense required with replacing it,” explained McCawley, “it’s upward of a $40-50,000 issue.” The old transmitter is merely a piece of the overall problem, according to McCawley.

When asked about the future of WMUA’s financial status, Senator Allie McCandless replied, “I think that WMUA’s financial situation is looking pretty dire at the moment, but hopefully they can start to ramp up their fundraising and take advantage of the fundraising that [Student Activities and Involvement] and SGA have for agencies to help them get their finances in order.”

WMUA is home to 96 full time general body members, 14 of which are full-time student staff.

Gretchen Keller can be reached at gkeller@umass.edu.