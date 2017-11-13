Phi Sigma Kappa’s suspension lifted

Posted by Jackson Cote on November 13, 2017

After being placed on suspension in September due to a reported disturbance outside Phi Sigma Kappa’s house after the conclusion of a party, the University of Massachusetts fraternity’s suspension has been lifted.

Based on information received from the Dean of Students Office, Phi Sigma Kappa was placed on interim restrictions on Sept. 15, while the University reviewed the information that may have constituted a violation of the Code of Student Conduct, according to Mary Dettloff, deputy director at the office of news and media relations.

“After a comprehensive review, the investigation is closed and a formal conduct process will not be initiated,” Dettloff stated in an email.

The incident that led to Phi Sigma Kappa’s suspension also led to an investigation by the University into a potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct. As reported previously by the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, on Sept. 10, 17-year-old Diovanni Aquino sustained injuries from a fight in which part of his ear was bitten off, and three days after the incident, he posted to Facebook about it.

“To anyone who ask[ed] what happen[ed], three men from UMass Amherst jumped my sister…after knocking two of those three men out their friend tackled me when I wasn’t looking and bit my ear off,” Aquino said in the post. “We’re still trying to find the guy who did it…but I remember his face. No matter what happen[s] this night the violence is disgusting and I will do anything to protect my family and those I care about.”

Phi Sigma Kappa’s suspension also came the same week as the suspension of Theta Chi, following a party on Saturday, Sept. 16 at its residence on North Pleasant Street. In this incident, the University similarly investigated a potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct until Oct. 23, when the University closed the investigation.

Dettloff also stated that the following educational assignments were imposed on Phi Sigma Kappa per the Code of Student Conduct to be completed by March, 30, 2018: University policies and resources with the Dean of Students Office/Student Engagement, fire safety, event planning and management with the Off-Campus Student Center and active bystander intervention with the Men & Masculinities Center. According to an email sent by UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski, Theta Chi has to follow the same educational assignments and submit an implementation plan by Nov. 17.

Phi Sigma Kappa must also submit a plan to implement these educational initiatives by Nov. 30, 2017, which must then be reviewed and approved by the Dean of Students Office prior to its implementation.

