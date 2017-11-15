Scrolling Headlines:

Veteran belonging and the decline of American communities discussed by journalist and author at Amherst College -

November 15, 2017

‘UMass Cares About Cancer’ Hosts Blanket Making Event -

November 15, 2017

UMass women’s basketball heads to North Dakota for two games -

November 15, 2017

UMass football sets its sights on BYU -

November 15, 2017

UMass men’s soccer hosts Colgate in opening round of NCAA tournament -

November 15, 2017

UMass women’s basketball looks to improve from last season’s road record this weekend in North Dakota -

November 15, 2017

That’s a RAP! -

November 15, 2017

While sizing is inaccurate, people of every size deserve clothes that fit -

November 15, 2017

Eating farmed fish is worse than eating bacon? -

November 15, 2017

Mail stolen from Brown Hall -

November 15, 2017

‘Lady Bird:’ A heartwarming tale of self-love -

November 15, 2017

Second student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis on campus -

November 14, 2017

Referendum to come to student body for Student Union renovations -

November 14, 2017

Vievee Francis reads her work from ‘Forest Primeval’ at Amherst Books -

November 14, 2017

MA. Attorney General Maura Healey discusses importance of political engagement -

November 14, 2017

Duke professor speaks on the control of the Koch Brothers in politics -

November 14, 2017

Heather MacLean qualifies for NCAA Championship meet -

November 14, 2017

Thursday’s NCAA tournament rematch between UMass men’s soccer and Colgate will be a battle of adjustments -

November 14, 2017

Team-first approach serves as a point of emphasis for UMass diving -

November 14, 2017

UMass club hockey beats Providence, falls to New Hampshire -

November 14, 2017

Mail stolen from Brown Hall

Posted by on November 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Collegian File Photo)

A string of mailbox thefts from Brown Hall are being investigated by the University of Massachusetts Police Department, according to deputy director of News and Media Relations Mary Dettloff.

In an email, Dettloff said seven students have reported personal mail removed from their mailboxes in the Sylvan Residential Area.

“UMass Police say the culprit is removing the Plexiglas cover on the outside of the mailbox and removing the mail, including birthday cards and other personal mail containing a range of checks or cash,” Dettloff said.

On Nov. 9, Mike Maberry, the residence hall service manager, sent an email to student living in Brown Hall to inform students of “an isolated incident of mail theft and vandalism of mailboxes.”

Included in the email were also tips to avoid future thefts, including “Always shut and re-lock your mailbox after retrieving your mail,” “Send valuable items (cards with money, checks, etc.) that would normally go to your mailbox as a package” and “Be an active bystander. If you see something, say something.”

“Our staff treats your mail with the highest importance and has taken further action to prevent and discourage these types of incidents,” Maberry wrote.

The email concludes by asking for the residential community’s support to prevent future crimes by contacting the Residential Life Student Services office with any concerns or questions.

Kimberly Miller, a sociology junior and resident of Brown became aware of the thefts when the email was sent out.

“I think it is unfortunate, but I understand thefts happen,” Miller said. “I feel like the University is really good at keeping up with crime alerts and whatnot. I trust them to investigate it.”

Computer science junior Spencer Jacob is also a resident of Brown and was surprised by the string of recent thefts.

“I thought it was secure, but it turns out it’s not,” Jacob said.

As a student who regularly receives mail, Jacob is going to check his mailbox actively and hopes to learn more about what the University is doing to prevent further thefts.

Michaela Hillier, a psychology junior was unaware of the thefts, despite living in Brown Hall.

“I guess it is pretty wrong,” Hillier said. As a student who doesn’t receive mail often, she feels it won’t affect her.

It is believed to not be a campus-wide issue. The investigation remains ongoing.

Abigail Charpentier can be reached at acharpentier@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @abigailcharp.

Filed under Archives, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment