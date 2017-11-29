Attempted robbery at Sunderland Market last weekend

Posted by Stuart Foster on November 29, 2017

There was an attempted robbery at the Sunderland Market at approximately 12:00 a.m. last Sunday, November 26.

Zain Abideen, the manager of the store, showed the security camera footage of the attempted robbery. It showed someone who appears to be a woman wearing track pants, a light blue jacket and sunglasses enter the store and put a piece of paper on the counter.

Abideen said that, according to the clerk, the paper asked for him to put money and two cartons of Newport Reds in the bag. The robber also claimed to be armed.

“He didn’t give the money,” Abideen said.

The person in the footage then left the store.

Abideen said that the store had contacted the Sunderland Police and posted on social media about the incident.

