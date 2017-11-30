Scrolling Headlines:

Smith College Republican Club holds discussion on the future of the Democratic and Republican parties -

November 30, 2017

UMass men’s basketball’s late run not enough, lose 68-66 to Quinnipiac -

November 30, 2017

Lecture explores ‘shards of a fugitive history in medieval Europe’ -

November 30, 2017

UMass football closes out its season against FIU -

November 30, 2017

Subbaswamy: he’s just like us -

November 30, 2017

UMass hockey feeling confident heading into duo against UConn -

November 30, 2017

Why can’t I carry on campus? -

November 30, 2017

Why you should talk politics on Thanksgiving -

November 30, 2017

Detriments of living in a college bubble -

November 30, 2017

Sia reinvents what it means to create a Christmas album with ‘Everyday Is Christmas’ -

November 30, 2017

Walk the Moon deliver the fun with ‘What If Nothing’ -

November 30, 2017

UMass hockey riding the wave of Ryan Wischow -

November 29, 2017

UMass men’s basketball heads to Quinnipiac Wednesday -

November 29, 2017

Letter: GEO calls for increased affordable child care for campus community -

November 29, 2017

The problem with performative activism -

November 29, 2017

The problem with pharmaceutical investment -

November 29, 2017

Holloway and Hines continue to see court time together for UMass men’s basketball -

November 29, 2017

A conversation of heartbreak: moving on and getting over -

November 29, 2017

What kind of exercises is your body made for? -

November 29, 2017

UMass to provide Meningitis vaccine clinics in wake of outbreak -

November 29, 2017

UMass men’s basketball’s late run not enough, lose 68-66 to Quinnipiac

Posted by on November 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Katherine Mayo/ Daily Collegian)

Despite C.J. Anderson’s career high 23 points, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team was unable to come away with the victory, as it was upset by Quinnipiac 68-66 in Hamden, Connecticut.

Center Rashaan Holloway added 14 points and seven rebounds for UMass (3-4). Isaiah Washington led the Bobcats (2-5) with 14 points.

Luwane Pipkins, the Minutemen’s leading scorer heading into the game, struggled from the field, finishing with a season-low five points on 2-of-13 shooting.

The difference in the game was at the foul line. Quinnipiac got to the free throw stripe 27 times, making 22 of them. UMass only got to the line for a total of five free throws.

After an Anderson layup cut the Bobcats’ lead to two with 36 seconds remaining in the game, Quinnipiac inbounded the ball and beat the Minutemen press until Rich Kelly was fouled. He sunk both free throws, making it a four-point game with 27 seconds on the clock.

Anderson received the ensuing inbound and took it end-to-end but missed the layup. Holloway was there to tip it in, though, making it a one possession game.

UMass couldn’t force a turnover on the next inbound, forcing guard Unique McLean to foul Cameron Young. Young went to the line and calmly hit both free throws to once again give the Bobcats a four-point lead with 15 seconds left.

Anderson missed a three on the next possession, but Holloway used his size to grab yet another offensive rebound. He pump faked to get the defender in the air, then finished to make it a two-point game with six seconds remaining.

But on the next possession, Quinnipiac inbounded the ball and got a quick pass off, not allowing the Minutemen to foul before the clock ran out.

UMass coach Matt McCall felt his team didn’t come into the game with the right mindset, making the difference in the game.

“Just the mentality,” McCall said in a radio interview with 105.5 WEEI after the game. “Our mentality to start the game wasn’t good at all. We weren’t into it, we weren’t engaged, they played a lot more spirited. Their back was against the wall, they wanted to come out fighting, they wanted to come out swinging, and we wanted no part of that.”

That effort early on was something that McCall was not happy about, as his team trailed by nine going into the intermission.

“Guys need to really look themselves in the mirror as far as where this program is going and where we’re going moving forward,” McCall said. “As a coach, I need to be more aggressive and be harder on them in practice and demand a lot more out of them, because what happened tonight is unacceptable. Give Quinnipiac credit, take nothing away from them. They were the more spirited team that played terrific. One of the things that we always want to be is a hard playing team. We want to play to our identity and do those kinds of things. We definitely didn’t get enough of that.”

One of the positives from the defeat was Anderson. The 38 minutes played and the 17 shots taken were both season highs. McCall hopes to see the aggressive play continue for his lone senior.

“He was aggressive,” McCall said. “I still think he missed a few bunnies around the rim there late in the game. He just has to continue to be aggressive. We talk a lot about C.J. and how passive he is. His aggressiveness is where he’s good. When he’s got a head of steam coming down the lane, and he’s doing those kinds of things, that’s what we need him to continue to do.”

UMass looks to rebound from the loss on Saturday when they travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks.

Thomas Johnston can be reached at tjohnston@umass.edu and followed on twitter @TJ__Johnston.

Filed under Archives, Basketball, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports, Winter Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment