Makar, Ferraro pegged to Team Canada’s World Junior Championship selection camp roster

(Caroline O’Connor/ Daily Collegian)

Massachusetts freshmen defensemen Cale Makar and Mario Ferraro were selected for Team Canada’s World Junior Championship selection camp roster, announced Wednesday afternoon by Hockey Canada.

Thirty-two players were selected for the Team Canada’s camp, which commences Dec. 13 and runs until Dec. 15 in St. Catharines, Ontario, before the final 23-man roster will head to Buffalo to compete in the 2018 World Junior Championships, beginning Dec. 26.

Makar and Ferraro mark the first two UMass players to be selected to Canada’s world junior selection camp roster in the program’s history.

Makar, the Minutemen’s leading scorer among defensemen with nine points, was projected to make the lineup after a strong showing in August’s World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada, where the Calgary, Alberta, native registered a goal and assist in three games played.

Ferraro’s impressive play for UMass this season catapulted the left-shot rearguard up Team Canada’s selection depth chart. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound blueliner has six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 games for the Minutemen and also leads all UMass skaters with a plus-9 mark.

Four NCAA players were selected to try out for Team Canada’s squad, with Boston University sophomore defenseman Dante Fabbro and Colgate freshman goaltender Colton Point rounding out the other half of the collegiate picks.

Team Canada will be in Group A with the United States, Denmark, Slovakia and Finland in the World Junior Championships.

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.

