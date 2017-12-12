Emmi Beuger’s Day Off: S2E5 | The People v. UHS
Judge Emmi grabs her moderation gavel and viciously interrogates Aidan Byrne on his recent article about UHS, healthcare in general, and life as a UMass freshman.
This was a good podcast. Although it’s a little dated; I got the impression the op-ed was just written, but it was written last month.