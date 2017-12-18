Emmi Beuger’s Day Off: S2E6 | Self Serving Activism
Emmi is joined by Tim Scalona to talk about homelessness, his fight with MassPirg, and much more including why Tim is not a fan of sleep out events in support of the homeless.
