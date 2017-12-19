Scrolling Headlines:

UMass men’s basketball looks to extend winning streak against Georgia State -

December 19, 2017

UMass names Jason Dowiak as new women’s soccer head coach -

December 19, 2017

Baldwin’s floor-spacing sparks UMass men’s basketball against Georgia -

December 17, 2017

Hot outside shooting leads UMass over Georgia -

December 16, 2017

Minutemen knock off Georgia for big statement win -

December 16, 2017

Cale Makar selected to play for Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships -

December 15, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to remain undefeated at home when Georgia comes to town -

December 15, 2017

Editorial: Our shift to a primarily digital world -

December 13, 2017

Makar, Ferraro off to Ontario to compete for Team Canada’s World Junior hockey team -

December 12, 2017

Lecture attempts to answer whether treatment of depression has resulted in over-prescription of SSRIs -

December 12, 2017

Palestinian students on campus react to President Trump’s recent declaration -

December 12, 2017

Smith College hosts social media panel addressing impact of social media on government policies -

December 12, 2017

GOP Tax Plan will trouble working grad students -

December 12, 2017

Mario Ferraro making his mark with UMass -

December 12, 2017

Minutewomen look to keep momentum going against UMass Lowell -

December 12, 2017

Ames: UMass hockey’s turnaround is real, and it’s happening now -

December 12, 2017

When your favorite comedian is accused of sexual assault -

December 12, 2017

A snapshot of my college experience -

December 12, 2017

Homelessness is an issue that’s close to home -

December 12, 2017

Allowing oil drilling in Alaska sets a dangerous precedent -

December 12, 2017

UMass names Jason Dowiak as new women’s soccer head coach

Posted by on December 19, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Katherine Mayo/ Daily Collegian)

After cutting ties with coach Ed Matz following the Massachusetts women’s soccer team’s sixth straight losing season, UMass has finally found a new coach for the Minutewomen.

The UMass athletic department announced Tuesday morning that Jason Dowiak has been hired to serve as the Minutewomen’s sixth head coach.

“We are very excited to welcome Jason Dowiak to the Massachusetts Athletics family. Jason is a highly respected soccer coach who has been around high-achieving programs his entire career,” Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a press release. “His recent work developing South Florida into a nationally-recognized top 25 program was a tremendous plus that stood out during our search process. I have every confidence that Jason will restore our program to a level of success seen in our past.”

At USF, Dowiak served as an assistant coach under head coach Denise Schilte-Brown from 2013-2016 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017. He also was a recruiting coordinator for the Bulls.

In Dowiak’s five years with South Florida, the Bulls went 63-23-17.

“I am honored and excited to join the UMass Department of Athletics. The University of Massachusetts is an impressive institution and the women’s soccer program has a history of success that I look forward to returning to greatness,” Dowiak said in a press release. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford for his confidence in my leadership and I truly look forward to being a positive addition to his exciting vision for UMass.”

Prior to coaching at USF, Dowiak served as an assistant coach for women’s soccer program from 2011-13 and head coach at Anderson University from 2007-2011.

Philip Sanzo can be reached at psanzo@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Philip_Sanzo.

Filed under Archives, Fall Sports, Scrolling Headlines, Sports, Women's Soccer · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment