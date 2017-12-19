UMass names Jason Dowiak as new women’s soccer head coach

After cutting ties with coach Ed Matz following the Massachusetts women’s soccer team’s sixth straight losing season, UMass has finally found a new coach for the Minutewomen.

The UMass athletic department announced Tuesday morning that Jason Dowiak has been hired to serve as the Minutewomen’s sixth head coach.

“We are very excited to welcome Jason Dowiak to the Massachusetts Athletics family. Jason is a highly respected soccer coach who has been around high-achieving programs his entire career,” Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a press release. “His recent work developing South Florida into a nationally-recognized top 25 program was a tremendous plus that stood out during our search process. I have every confidence that Jason will restore our program to a level of success seen in our past.”

At USF, Dowiak served as an assistant coach under head coach Denise Schilte-Brown from 2013-2016 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017. He also was a recruiting coordinator for the Bulls.

In Dowiak’s five years with South Florida, the Bulls went 63-23-17.

“I am honored and excited to join the UMass Department of Athletics. The University of Massachusetts is an impressive institution and the women’s soccer program has a history of success that I look forward to returning to greatness,” Dowiak said in a press release. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford for his confidence in my leadership and I truly look forward to being a positive addition to his exciting vision for UMass.”

Prior to coaching at USF, Dowiak served as an assistant coach for women’s soccer program from 2011-13 and head coach at Anderson University from 2007-2011.

