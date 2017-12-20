Scrolling Headlines:

Dominant first half leads UMass over Maine -

December 22, 2017

UMass women’s basketball struggles in third quarter in loss to Marist -

December 22, 2017

Twelve recruits sign with UMass football during early signing period -

December 21, 2017

Man shot and assaulted in South Amherst Wednesday -

December 21, 2017

Georgia State’s buries UMass men’s basketball by shooting 64 percent from three -

December 20, 2017

Minutemen’s three game win streak comes to an end with loss to Georgia State -

December 20, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to extend winning streak against Georgia State -

December 19, 2017

UMass names Jason Dowiak as new women’s soccer head coach -

December 19, 2017

Baldwin’s floor-spacing sparks UMass men’s basketball against Georgia -

December 17, 2017

Hot outside shooting leads UMass over Georgia -

December 16, 2017

Minutemen knock off Georgia for big statement win -

December 16, 2017

Cale Makar selected to play for Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships -

December 15, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to remain undefeated at home when Georgia comes to town -

December 15, 2017

Editorial: Our shift to a primarily digital world -

December 13, 2017

Makar, Ferraro off to Ontario to compete for Team Canada’s World Junior hockey team -

December 12, 2017

Lecture attempts to answer whether treatment of depression has resulted in over-prescription of SSRIs -

December 12, 2017

Palestinian students on campus react to President Trump’s recent declaration -

December 12, 2017

Smith College hosts social media panel addressing impact of social media on government policies -

December 12, 2017

GOP Tax Plan will trouble working grad students -

December 12, 2017

Mario Ferraro making his mark with UMass -

December 12, 2017

Minutemen’s three game win streak comes to an end with loss to Georgia State

Posted by on December 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Katherine Mayo/ Daily Collegian)

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team came into Wednesday’s game riding high on a three-game win streak but were unable to extend it, falling to Georgia State 71-63.

D’Marcus Simonds led the Panthers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Devin Mitchell added 14 points, all coming in the second half. Luwane Pipkins and Carl Pierre each had 14 points for the Minutemen (6-6).

After a sloppy first half that went into halftime with each team scoring just 28 points and both teams combining for 20 turnovers, Georgia State got red hot from outside in the final 20 minutes of play. The Panthers (8-4) shot 11-15 from behind the arc, putting them at 64 percent from three on the game.

Seven of the second half threes came in the final eight minutes of action. The Panthers fed off each other, as they went four straight possessions knocking down outside shots, with Mitchell knocking down three in a row.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of a game where you give up 11 threes in a half,” UMass coach Matt McCall said. “If you take the 3-point line out of the game and you look down at the stat sheet, you’d have thought we won the game. To give up 11 threes in a half you’re not going to win too many games doing that.”

Georgia State lacks size, thus leading to them playing with four guards at all times of the game. While UMass was able to use its size advantage to win the rebounding margin, it ended up being the speed and outside shooting of the Panthers that would prevail in the end.

The Minutemen were unable to get any of their big men going despite a size mismatch with neither Rashaan Holloway, Malik Hines nor Chris Baldwin hitting double figures in scoring.

“They went five guards there and really spaced us out,” McCall said. “In those situations, we’ve never played five guards on the court at one time together. We’re still trying to make them adjust to us. We did a great job at getting to the backboard and we wanted to get some size out there on the court. We have to get better and know where those threes came from.”

While Pipkins, UMass’ leading scorer heading into the game, had 14 points, he shot just 4-15 from the field.

He was playing through back spasms that flared up before the game.

“It was just some muscle spasms that was killing me,” Pipkins said. “I wasn’t supposed to play but I played. It’s not an excuse but that was the main problem.”

While the spasms may have limited Pipkins, the Panthers made an all out effort to assure that he wouldn’t be the guy to beat them.

“Our whole deal was to take Pipkins out of the game,” Georgia State coach Ron Hunter said. “We actually did something I’ve never done, and this is my 30th year coaching, we opened the game in a box and one. I have a lot of respect for that guy.”

Pipkins wasn’t the only Minutemen to struggle as CJ Anderson finished with just four points on 1-for-7 shooting.

While UMass may be able to overcome an off night from either Pipkins or Anderson, a victory is very hard to come by when both of them are not putting the ball in the basket at their usual rates.

“CJ struggled finishing around the rim and making some jump shots. I thought all the threes CJ took were good, wide open looks. He goes 1-7 and Luwane’s 4-15. If you look at the games we lost those are probably pretty consistent with those two guys numbers. We need both of them to play well, especially offensively, for us to win.”

The Minutemen are back in action Friday, as they complete their non-conference schedule with a game against Maine. Tipoff is at 3 at the Mullins Center.

Thomas Johnston can be reached at tjohnston@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @TJ__Johnston.

Filed under Archives, Headlines, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment