Scrolling Headlines:

Dominant first half leads UMass over Maine -

December 22, 2017

UMass women’s basketball struggles in third quarter in loss to Marist -

December 22, 2017

Twelve recruits sign with UMass football during early signing period -

December 21, 2017

Man shot and assaulted in South Amherst Wednesday -

December 21, 2017

Georgia State’s buries UMass men’s basketball by shooting 64 percent from three -

December 20, 2017

Minutemen’s three game win streak comes to an end with loss to Georgia State -

December 20, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to extend winning streak against Georgia State -

December 19, 2017

UMass names Jason Dowiak as new women’s soccer head coach -

December 19, 2017

Baldwin’s floor-spacing sparks UMass men’s basketball against Georgia -

December 17, 2017

Hot outside shooting leads UMass over Georgia -

December 16, 2017

Minutemen knock off Georgia for big statement win -

December 16, 2017

Cale Makar selected to play for Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships -

December 15, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to remain undefeated at home when Georgia comes to town -

December 15, 2017

Editorial: Our shift to a primarily digital world -

December 13, 2017

Makar, Ferraro off to Ontario to compete for Team Canada’s World Junior hockey team -

December 12, 2017

Lecture attempts to answer whether treatment of depression has resulted in over-prescription of SSRIs -

December 12, 2017

Palestinian students on campus react to President Trump’s recent declaration -

December 12, 2017

Smith College hosts social media panel addressing impact of social media on government policies -

December 12, 2017

GOP Tax Plan will trouble working grad students -

December 12, 2017

Mario Ferraro making his mark with UMass -

December 12, 2017

Man shot and assaulted in South Amherst Wednesday

Posted by on December 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Jessica Picard/Daily Collegian)

Amherst Police located a man who suffered a gunshot wound and had been assaulted by a metal pipe on Wednesday, arresting one suspect at the scene. Law enforcement are still in search for another suspect who fled the area.

On Dec. 20 at 12:38 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 Block of Mill Valley Estates, Lieutenant William Menard stated in a press release. On the scene, officers located the male victim. From the South Amherst apartment complex, the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center by the Amherst Fire Department. He is being treated for his injuries, which do not appear life-threatening.

The arrested suspect was identified by police as Akieli Brown, 24, of Amherst. Brown was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon—the metal pipe—and was transported to the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on the morning of Dec. 20, for arraignment.

According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge in court and is being held without right to bail at the Hampshire Jail and House of Correction until a dangerousness hearing Friday.

The matter remains under investigation by Amherst Police Detectives along with the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson Cote can be reached at jkcote@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @jackson_k_cote.

Filed under Archives, Crime, Headlines, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment