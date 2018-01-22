Rashaan Holloway ruled academically ineligible, will miss rest of season

Posted by Thomas Johnston on January 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team suffered a setback Monday, as UMass Athletics announced that Minutemen center Rashaan Holloway was ruled academically ineligible for the spring semester and will miss the rest of the season.

Holloway started 13 of UMass’ first 15 games this season, averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. The junior has not suited up since Jan. 3 against George Mason.

“We will continue to support Rashaan this semester through our Academic Success unit as he continues progress towards his degree,” UMass coach Matt McCall said. “Receiving a UMass degree is a life-changing achievement that has so many benefits associated with it. Graduating the young men in our program will always be our number one priority.”

Holloway has been a key player for the Minutemen in his three years with the team, starting a total of 55 games. He missed a majority of the preseason due to a thumb injury, but was beginning to round into form, having arguably his best game in his final appearance against the Patriots where he had a double-double and rejecting six shots.

The loss will test the depth of UMass, who are now down to just seven players on scholarship. They are 3-2 without Holloway this season.

