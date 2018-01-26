Maine’s short handed, third period goal downs Minutemen in 3-2 loss

Posted by Liam Flaherty on January 26, 2018

Playing without defenseman Cale Makar for the second straight game, the Massachusetts hockey team fell to Maine at home on Friday night and dropped its third straight Hockey East Association contest in a row.

Junior Austin Plevy and sophomore Griff Jeszka both scored for the Minutemen (11-13-1, 5-9-1 HEA) in the first period, but tallies from Eduards Tralmaks and Rob Michel, as well as Cedric Lacroix’s short handed game-winner in the third, led the Black Bears (13-9-4, 7-6-3 HEA) to a 3-2 victory.

“This to me was maybe the first time this year that was a must win,” UMass coach Greg Carvel said. “I thought this was set up for us to get home and start winning some games again. So it’s very frustrating, it’s a game I felt we needed to have for a lot of reasons. Now we move on.”

Matt Murray was on the receiving end of a few bad bounces on two of the three goals that found their way past him, but nonetheless, Carvel continues to look for more out of his freshman goaltender.

“Twenty four saves, three goals [against], a sub-.900 (save percentage), we need the goalies to be better,” Carvel said.

It didn’t take long for Maine to get on the board in the first period, as Tralmaks put home his ninth of the season just 3:43 into the period, assisted by fellow first-liner Mitchell Fossier.

Ten minutes later, the Minutemen received their first power play of the night and quickly capitalized on the man-advantage to jump back into the game.

Scoring his fourth of the season at 8:03, Plevy deked around the front of Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman (28 saves) and slid the puck around his lower left pad to tie things up at one. Mario Ferraro was credited with his 12th assist of the season on the equalizer.

Just minutes later in his first game dressed for UMass since Nov. 24, Jeszka scored his second of the season and gave the Minutemen a 2-1 lead at 11:31.

UMass was able to maintain its lead throughout the remainder of the first, until Michel scored his fourth of the season at 13:46 for the Black Bears that came following a shot off the post.

Throughout the final 20 minutes of action, both teams turned up their style of play and were in winning-mode, putting all types of shots on net in hopes to break the deadlock.

After receiving a power play at 13:55, the Minutemen saw what they hoped would be their best opportunity to go for the win. However, on the man-advantage, Maine was able to break into the UMass defensive zone and scored a short handed, game-winner off the stick of Lacroix.

“[Lacroix] came down the wing, took a slap shot, bounced off me to the middle, and went off a body in front and beat me on the rebound,” Murray said describing the final goal.

“For me it’s a tough way to lose that game the way they scored that goal,” Carvel said of the short handed goal. “Credit to [Lacroix] for going to the net harder than we were.”

The Minutemen will be back in action Saturday night for round two with the Black Bears.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center.

Liam Flaherty can be reached at lpflaherty@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @_LiamFlaherty.