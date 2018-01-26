Makar’s second straight absence crucial for UMass hockey in 3-2 defeat to Maine

Posted by Ryan Ames on January 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

There aren’t too many irreplaceable players in the game of hockey but the Massachusetts hockey team sure did miss freshman defenseman Cale Makar in its 3-2 loss to Maine.

Out of the lineup for the second straight game, Makar proved to be a big hole once again for UMass (11-13-1, 5-9-1 Hockey East Association) as it struggled to maintain a consistent offensive presence without its star rearguard, Friday night at the Mullins Center.

“We really miss him,” Minutemen coach Greg Carvel said. “In games this close, he’s the margin, he’s the difference. The games we’ve played without him, we lost 2-1 the other night and we lost 3-2 tonight, I think he can be the difference in those games because he has that ability. So it’s a big loss for us.”

The Colorado Avalanche draft pick is arguably the most important player for the Minutemen offense as his skating game and passing ability allows the rest of the lineup to feed off his skills.

Sitting with three goals and 10 assists, and most impressively, 74 shots in 21 games played, Makar’s absence against the Black Bears (12-9-4, 6-6-3 Hockey East) proved critical in a game where momentum was hard to come by.

“At times I guess,” junior Austin Plevy said about the difficulty of finding a consistent flow. “I thought (in) the first period we were the better team. The second they were probably better and in the third kind of went back and forth.”

Carvel confirmed Makar will not dress in Saturday night’s game and stressed rest, especially since Makar returned from the World Junior Championships, as the main reason for keeping No. 16 sidelined.

“Pierre McGuire was here talking to the team and he told me back in the fall, he goes ‘you need to give Cale a lot of time after World Juniors.’ He said they’ve done studies on the kids who’ve come out of that and it takes them a long time to get back to speed,” Carvel said. “He’s like ‘three weeks, they need time off.’ So we gave him five-six days off.

“He’d play right now if it was kind of life or death for us,” added Carvel. “But it doesn’t make sense for us to keep grinding him. He needs to get a little more recharged. He just feels a little bit off. So we’re trying to get him back to 100 percent so he can play the rest of the way and be more effective.”

UMass is 0-4 without its top defenseman (loss at Yale Jan 5, loss at UMass Lowell Jan 6, loss at Boston College Jan 23, and Friday night) this season, and will need to figure out a way to bounce back Saturday in what will undoubtedly be an important contest for the Minutemen.

“I mean, we played a pretty good game but (it’s) nothing we can’t rebound from,” Plevy said. “(We have to) learn from it, watch some film tomorrow morning and get back ready for tomorrow night.”

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.