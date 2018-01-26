Scrolling Headlines:

Makar’s second straight absence crucial for UMass hockey in 3-2 defeat to Maine -

January 26, 2018

Maine’s short handed, third period goal downs Minutemen in 3-2 loss -

January 26, 2018

Multitude of home games await UMass hockey beginning with set against Maine -

January 26, 2018

UMass faces back-to-back home games against Maine -

January 26, 2018

Racist and homophobic Snapchat videos causes mass outrage at South Hadley High School -

January 25, 2018

UMass women’s basketball falls in 87-81 double overtime loss to Davidson -

January 25, 2018

Forbes Library in Northampton holds film screening and forum on efforts to fight the opioid crisis -

January 25, 2018

Oxen in the streets of Northampton -

January 24, 2018

Hampshire College alum Eduardo Samaniego urges Democrats and Pioneer Valley activists to continue the fight for DACA -

January 24, 2018

UMass men’s basketball blown out for third straight game -

January 24, 2018

How young is too young for technology? -

January 24, 2018

Gay stereotypes are toxic -

January 24, 2018

Letter: We have the power to put students first -

January 24, 2018

The Grammys are coming up; predictions are in -

January 24, 2018

Sticking to your fitness New Year’s resolutions -

January 24, 2018

Q&A with Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy -

January 24, 2018

McCall holds ‘brutally honest’ film session, preaches mentality following loss to St. Louis -

January 24, 2018

UMass to provide additional Meningitis vaccine clinics -

January 24, 2018

UMass awarded $1.1 Million to work with Tesla Energy to build Large Battery Storage System -

January 24, 2018

George stepping up for Minutewomen -

January 24, 2018

Makar’s second straight absence crucial for UMass hockey in 3-2 defeat to Maine

Posted by on January 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment 

(Caroline O’Connor/Daily Collegian)

There aren’t too many irreplaceable players in the game of hockey but the Massachusetts hockey team sure did miss freshman defenseman Cale Makar in its 3-2 loss to Maine.

Out of the lineup for the second straight game, Makar proved to be a big hole once again for UMass (11-13-1, 5-9-1 Hockey East Association) as it struggled to maintain a consistent offensive presence without its star rearguard, Friday night at the Mullins Center.

“We really miss him,” Minutemen coach Greg Carvel said. “In games this close, he’s the margin, he’s the difference. The games we’ve played without him, we lost 2-1 the other night and we lost 3-2 tonight, I think he can be the difference in those games because he has that ability. So it’s a big loss for us.”

The Colorado Avalanche draft pick is arguably the most important player for the Minutemen offense as his skating game and passing ability allows the rest of the lineup to feed off his skills.

Sitting with three goals and 10 assists, and most impressively, 74 shots in 21 games played, Makar’s absence against the Black Bears (12-9-4, 6-6-3 Hockey East) proved critical in a game where momentum was hard to come by.

“At times I guess,” junior Austin Plevy said about the difficulty of finding a consistent flow. “I thought (in) the first period we were the better team. The second they were probably better and in the third kind of went back and forth.”

Carvel confirmed Makar will not dress in Saturday night’s game and stressed rest, especially since Makar returned from the World Junior Championships, as the main reason for keeping No. 16 sidelined.

“Pierre McGuire was here talking to the team and he told me back in the fall, he goes ‘you need to give Cale a lot of time after World Juniors.’ He said they’ve done studies on the kids who’ve come out of that and it takes them a long time to get back to speed,” Carvel said. “He’s like ‘three weeks, they need time off.’ So we gave him five-six days off.

“He’d play right now if it was kind of life or death for us,” added Carvel. “But it doesn’t make sense for us to keep grinding him. He needs to get a little more recharged. He just feels a little bit off. So we’re trying to get him back to 100 percent so he can play the rest of the way and be more effective.”

UMass is 0-4 without its top defenseman (loss at Yale Jan 5, loss at UMass Lowell Jan 6, loss at Boston College Jan 23, and Friday night) this season, and will need to figure out a way to bounce back Saturday in what will undoubtedly be an important contest for the Minutemen.

“I mean, we played a pretty good game but (it’s) nothing we can’t rebound from,” Plevy said. “(We have to) learn from it, watch some film tomorrow morning and get back ready for tomorrow night.”

 

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.

Filed under Archives, Hockey, Scrolling Headlines, Sports, UMass hockey, Winter Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment