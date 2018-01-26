Scrolling Headlines:

Makar’s second straight absence crucial for UMass hockey in 3-2 defeat to Maine -

January 26, 2018

Maine’s short handed, third period goal downs Minutemen in 3-2 loss -

January 26, 2018

Multitude of home games await UMass hockey beginning with set against Maine -

January 26, 2018

UMass faces back-to-back home games against Maine -

January 26, 2018

Racist and homophobic Snapchat videos causes mass outrage at South Hadley High School -

January 25, 2018

UMass women’s basketball falls in 87-81 double overtime loss to Davidson -

January 25, 2018

Forbes Library in Northampton holds film screening and forum on efforts to fight the opioid crisis -

January 25, 2018

Oxen in the streets of Northampton -

January 24, 2018

Hampshire College alum Eduardo Samaniego urges Democrats and Pioneer Valley activists to continue the fight for DACA -

January 24, 2018

UMass men’s basketball blown out for third straight game -

January 24, 2018

How young is too young for technology? -

January 24, 2018

Gay stereotypes are toxic -

January 24, 2018

Letter: We have the power to put students first -

January 24, 2018

The Grammys are coming up; predictions are in -

January 24, 2018

Sticking to your fitness New Year’s resolutions -

January 24, 2018

Q&A with Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy -

January 24, 2018

McCall holds ‘brutally honest’ film session, preaches mentality following loss to St. Louis -

January 24, 2018

UMass to provide additional Meningitis vaccine clinics -

January 24, 2018

UMass awarded $1.1 Million to work with Tesla Energy to build Large Battery Storage System -

January 24, 2018

George stepping up for Minutewomen -

January 24, 2018

Multitude of home games await UMass hockey beginning with set against Maine

Posted by on January 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment 

The Massachusetts hockey team is entering the back-nine of its season schedule with just 10 regular season games remaining, and seven of those 10 contests are set to commence in the Mullins Center.

The large slate of home games come at a much-needed time for a UMass (11-12-1, 5-8-1 Hockey East Association) team that has seen its fair share of road action over the month of January.

Since the semester break ended, the Minutemen have played eight games with seven coming away from Amherst. Over the course of the season, UMass has only played nine games at Mullins compared to 15 elsewhere.

Now with 70 percent of their remaining schedule set to partake in familiar territory, the Minutemen hope they can take advantage of the favorable end-of-season schedule.

“That’s a nice way to go down the stretch,” UMass coach Greg Carvel said. “To have a lot of home games, and get some confidence going down the stretch, and try to put ourselves in a position to hopefully get some home ice in the first round.”

The Minutemen boast a 6-3 record at home and have won a couple of their biggest games—a 5-2 win against then-No. 8 Providence Nov. 9 and a 3-0 victory over No. 8 Northeastern Jan. 19—at Mullins.

“I think that we’ve brought a lot more energy at home,” freshman defenseman Mario Ferraro said about UMass’ success at home compared to away battles. “That’s something that that’s part of maturing as a team that we need to work on moving forward. We got to bring that same energy that we do have at home to our away games. For sure no, I think we are a lot more comfortable but it’s something, like I said, that we’re going to need to grow at.”

“It’s tough to go into rinks you’ve never played before and don’t know what to expect,” Carvel added. “So, you go in and kind of dip your toe in instead of diving in, like we do more so at home.”

This weekend the Minutemen kick off the home stand with a two-game set against Maine and tightening up all aspects of their game is their main concern.

“We don’t want to think too far ahead like ‘aw we got to win this game, we got to win Saturday.’ No, we’re looking at doing all the little things right, having good habits out there, executing, and good things will happen,” said Ferraro. “As much as we want to get up there in the standings and as important as this weekend is, we’re focusing on making sure we have good habits and we focus on the process to get there.”

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.

Filed under Archives, Scrolling Headlines, Sports, Winter Sports · Tagged with

Leave A Comment