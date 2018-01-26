Multitude of home games await UMass hockey beginning with set against Maine

The Massachusetts hockey team is entering the back-nine of its season schedule with just 10 regular season games remaining, and seven of those 10 contests are set to commence in the Mullins Center.

The large slate of home games come at a much-needed time for a UMass (11-12-1, 5-8-1 Hockey East Association) team that has seen its fair share of road action over the month of January.

Since the semester break ended, the Minutemen have played eight games with seven coming away from Amherst. Over the course of the season, UMass has only played nine games at Mullins compared to 15 elsewhere.

Now with 70 percent of their remaining schedule set to partake in familiar territory, the Minutemen hope they can take advantage of the favorable end-of-season schedule.

“That’s a nice way to go down the stretch,” UMass coach Greg Carvel said. “To have a lot of home games, and get some confidence going down the stretch, and try to put ourselves in a position to hopefully get some home ice in the first round.”

The Minutemen boast a 6-3 record at home and have won a couple of their biggest games—a 5-2 win against then-No. 8 Providence Nov. 9 and a 3-0 victory over No. 8 Northeastern Jan. 19—at Mullins.

“I think that we’ve brought a lot more energy at home,” freshman defenseman Mario Ferraro said about UMass’ success at home compared to away battles. “That’s something that that’s part of maturing as a team that we need to work on moving forward. We got to bring that same energy that we do have at home to our away games. For sure no, I think we are a lot more comfortable but it’s something, like I said, that we’re going to need to grow at.”

“It’s tough to go into rinks you’ve never played before and don’t know what to expect,” Carvel added. “So, you go in and kind of dip your toe in instead of diving in, like we do more so at home.”

This weekend the Minutemen kick off the home stand with a two-game set against Maine and tightening up all aspects of their game is their main concern.

“We don’t want to think too far ahead like ‘aw we got to win this game, we got to win Saturday.’ No, we’re looking at doing all the little things right, having good habits out there, executing, and good things will happen,” said Ferraro. “As much as we want to get up there in the standings and as important as this weekend is, we’re focusing on making sure we have good habits and we focus on the process to get there.”

