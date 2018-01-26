UMass faces back-to-back home games against Maine

Posted by Mollie Walker on January 26, 2018

The Massachusetts hockey team looks to avoid three straight losses this upcoming weekend when it takes on familiar foe, Maine, in back-to-back home games after falling 3-1 in Orono on Jan. 16.

Despite outshooting Maine (12-9-4, 6-6-3 Hockey East Association) 35-20 and dictating much of the offensive possession in the first meeting, the Minutemen couldn’t crack Black Bears netminder Jeremy Swayman. UMass coach Greg Carvel referred to Swayman’s play in the early January matchup as “outstanding” alluding to his “tremendous saves throughout the game.”

“We have to make life as tough as we can on [Swayman],” Carvel said. “He was the difference in that game by a long shot, we need to bury our scoring chances.”

A scoreless first period saw UMass (11-12-1, 5-8-1 Hockey East) outshoot Maine 12-4, but a hungry Maine team picked up the tempo and starting finding the back of the net from then on.

Canon Pieper, Peter Housakos and Emil Westerlund all registered goals for the Black Bears before the shutout chance was nixed by freshman Jake Gaudet. Ryan Wischow stopped a mere 17 saves for the Minutemen while Swayman turned aside double digit shots each period to accumulate 34 saves.

“We’ll have a little bit of motivation from feeling like we deserved some points up there,” Carvel said. “It gives us some confidence knowing that we played a certain way and we were effective at it so combine that with getting on home ice.”

Carvel believes the key to cracking Swayman is attacking the net and creating rebound opportunities that will force him to battle. The Minutemen will need to follow up their shots and be aggressive around the crease.

“Knowing that they have a really successful goalie, we have to bury every chance we get and we have to make the most of what we’ve got out there,” Gaudet said.

UMass is coming off a frustrating 2-1 loss against in-state and Hockey East competitors Boston College. After going down 1-0, the Minutemen battled back to tie the game up at one a piece in the middle frame before the Eagles added a late second period goal that UMass couldn’t answer.

The Minutemen have netted just two goals in their last two contests, exposing an offensive battle that UMass has been fighting. Averaging 2.7 tallies per game and allowing roughly 3.3 goals, it’s no secret things will have to improve in order to conquer teams like Maine and BC.

“It’s tough to win on the road and we give our guys credit most games we were in there and very competitive,” Carvel said. “[We] took some points in Vermont and probably should’ve had points in Maine, and maybe just ran out of some gas at BC.”

Mitchell Chaffee is currently UMass’ leading goal scorer with nine while also registering seven assists for 16 total points. Oliver Chau has a team-leading 19 points in eight goals and 11 assists.

The Black Bears are currently riding a two-game tie streak after coming to a 2-2 draw against New Hampshire on Jan. 19 and 3-3 the following night on Jan. 20. Averaging 3.3 goals per game, Maine has tallied at least three goals in 18 out of the 25 contests its had this season.

Nolan Vesey leads the Black Bears with nine goals, as well as seven assists for 16 points. Mitchell Fossier has accumulated a team-high 21 points in eight goals and 13 assists.

Swayman has registered the most time in net for Maine this season with 1,042.48 minutes and will likely find himself in net again after his last performance against UMass. The 6-foot-3 freshman posts a .926 save percentage and has a 9-5-3 record between the pipes.

Matt Murray and Wischow continue to split time in net, with Murray playing the entirety of the Northeastern series and veteran Wischow starting against BC. Wischow averages 3.03 goals each game and posts a .899 save percentage for a 7-4-0 record. Murray, who edges Wischow with roughly 100 more minutes, posts a .899 save percentage as well and has a 4-8-1 record.

“I know we haven’t scored a lot of goals lately but I don’t worry about our offense, I’m always way more concerned about our defense,” Carvel said. “We’re capable of scoring, it’s not like last year where we really had to work to score two goals in a game.”

“I think if we play hard and we play right the goals will come.”

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Mollie Walker can be reached at molliewalker@umass.edu or followed on Twitter @MWalker2019.