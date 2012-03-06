Contact us
It is not the policy of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian to remove or omit names from articles that have been previously published unless proof of misreporting can be provided. In the case of misreporting, a correction will run with the article online and in the next print edition of the Daily Collegian.
The article in the Sept. 20, 2017 Daily Collegian by Saarah Murphy, Collegian Correspondent, contained a sentence on the origins of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict that was grossly inaccurate. The refugees, of course, are free to state anything they belief, but when a writer attempts to provide background facts, they should be accurate or you are furthering “fake news”.
According to the article: “The Palestinian Exodus was instigated after the religious group called Zionists claimed that Palestine was a land was without people encouraging Israelis to occupy Palestine”.
1. Jews, along with Muslims, Druze, Christians, Sabateans, and other sects lived in the portion of the Ottoman Empire now identified as “Palestine”.
2. Beginning in the late 19th century, a group of Jews, largely secular, created Zionism, and urged that, in light of world wide anti semitism, a national homeland be established for Jews. They purchased land from local landlords, but the increase in the number of Jews moving to the area was resented by many local Arabs.
3. There were no “Israelis” until the UN, in 1947, after the Holocaust, authorized the partition of the area between an Arab and a Jewish state and the State of Israel was created in 1948.
4. The surrounding Arab states immediately invaded the area and went to war upon the existing Jewish populations. In the fighting, both the Arab nations encouraged and the Jewish fighters forced Arab populations to leave. 700,000 Arab refugees left. 150,000 Arabs stayed in Israel, where they are full citizens and enjoy the highest standard of living and most civil liberties of any Muslims and Christians in the Middle East.
5. To the present time the Palestinian refugees, currently in the millions, have been maintained in refugee camps by the UN and not permitted by Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria or any Arab country to become citizens.
6. The 150,000 Arabs who stayed in Israel are full citizens. Israel also took in over 700,000 Jews expelled from the Arab countries.
7. After World War II, there were refugee populations globally. 12 million ethnic Germans were expelled from the Baltics, Eastern and Central Europe where they had lived for centuries. One million Estonians fled, largely to the US, Canada, and Australia. 7.2 million Muslims were expelled from India to Pakistan and 7.2 million Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims fled to India. Since WWI, refugees have only creased. In 1975, over 3 million Indo- Chinese fled conflict and new governments in Indo China, including 1 million Hoa Chinese from Vietnam alone. In 1987, the Nagoromo-Karabagh crisis created 1.2million Azeri and Armenian refugees.
The Palestinian refugee situation is heartbreaking and there is plenty of blame to place around. But it is important for a news paper to accurately look at the facts. Thank you.