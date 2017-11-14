Referendum to come to student body for Student Union renovations

Posted by Gretchen Keller on November 14, 2017

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Student Government Association held a vote to pass a Student Union renovation referendum question, which will be sent to the University of Massachusetts student body. The referendum concerned the increase of the Student Activity Trust Fund (SATF) fee for the potential renovations of the Student Union.

After all the concerns were addressed, the Senate voted unanimously to pass the referendum of increasing the SATF onto the student body.

Due to questions regarding “the lack of space for the ever-growing number of Registered Student Organizations at UMass,” a $50 million dollar renovation project was proposed which included designs for a more sustainable and handicap-accessible building.

This was not a vote to approve the renovations, but to approve students’ ability to vote on this referendum. In order for the referenda to be initiated, there was a majority vote by the SGA Senate, approving the creation of a referendum to be brought to the student body. The voting for the general student body will occur on Campus Pulse from Dec. 4 to 7 as an advisory referendum. For the referendum to go into effect, 5 percent of the UMass student body must vote “yes.”

If the project is approved by the student body, Chancellor Subbaswammy has committed to paying for half of the project, affirming to provide roughly $25 million toward the project. The other $25 million will come from an undergraduate student fee increase of the SATF from the current $131 rate to $181 by the fiscal year of 2019. By the fiscal year of 2020, the fee will increase again to $231.

“A ‘no’ vote will reject the fee increase and table the project,” stated Ryan Mahan, Speaker of the Senate.

Senator Alex Domanico, a sophomore public relations major, was concerned about the language of the referendum, specifically regarding the date in which the fee will be enacted.

“It’s not biased in any shape or form by including that it’s going to start after some people graduate?” Domanico asked to clarify.

Associate Speaker Clare McGladrigan, a senior history major, said that the ballot is fully transparent aboout when the fee will be implemented. Additionally, she said that information about the fee is information that students should have and be able to base their decisions on. But McGladrigan also hopes that students don’t make their decision solely on their graduation date.

When asked about the time frame of the project if it is approved, McGladrigan answered that “it’s timeline is about a year to a year and a half.”

“Ideally this year’s freshmen would be able to see the renovated Student Union,” McGladrigan continued.

The goal of the Senate is to educate the student body on the project as much as possible before the election. Outreach tactics include approaching RSOs about the topic as well as discussing the proposal with professors and lecture halls prior to class time.

Gretchen Keller can be reached at gkeller@umass.edu. Bonnie Chen can be reached at bonniechen@umass.edu.