Hockey East Notebook: Northeastern top line produces in home-and-home sweep of Merrimack

Posted by Tim Sorota on December 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Northeastern hockey team’s top scorers were once again crucial contributors for the Huskies in their weekend home-and-home sweep of Merrimack. Line mates Nolan Stevens and Adam Gaudette would outscore Merrimack themselves this past weekend. The two combined to score four goals in identical 3-1 victories over the Warriors Friday and Saturday night. Senior Dylan Sikura provided an assist in both games.

Gaudette’s 20 points and 10 goals lead the Hockey East; Sikura trails Gaudette with 18 points.

Following Friday’s actions at Matthews Arena in Boston, which saw two even strength goals from John Picking and Lincoln Griffin along with a power play goal from Stevens. NU coach Jim Madigan decided to group Stevens, Gaudette and Sikura as top line for Saturday’s action.

The decision would pay off for the Huskies as the first unit would provide all the scoring needed to dethrone Merrimack. Gaudette scored two with Stevens netting one on the power play for the second straight night in the 3-1 triumph at Lawler Arena in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Goalie Cayden Primeau notched 28 saves in both contests as Northeastern improved their record to 9-5-1, 7-3 Hockey East on the season with Merrimack falling to 2-9-3, 1-6-1 HE.

Following a contest against Army on Friday, the Warriors will seek revenge on Dec. 16 when they once again play host to NU.

Boston College splits weekend with Boston University

After allowing a season high seven goals in a loss to rival Boston University on Friday, Boston College netminder Joseph Woll turned away 36 BU shots to earn a 4-1 win and weekend split against the Terriers.

In what might have been his best outing of the season, Woll only allowed one shot to get passed him, a second period tally by freshman forward Shane Bowers, at a hostile Agganis Arena on Boston University’s campus.

Four different Eagles scored, including Ron Greco, who had three goals on the weekend. Sophomore Graham McPhee iced the game for BC by adding an empty netter at the end of the third.

BU’s Friday efforts saw an offensive explosion resulting in seven goals, (one with the goalie pulled) snapping Woll’s previous six game undefeated streak.

Boston College would jump out to a quick 2-0 lead, but BU erased it with three first period goals of their own. Greco would tie it for the Eagles with his second of the night right after the first intermission before BU would score four of the next five goals to earn the 7-4 win.

Sophomore forward Patrick Harper had four assists; senior captain Brandon Hickey pocketed two for the Terriers.

BC still remains in first place in Hockey East following the weekend with BU closely behind in fourth.

