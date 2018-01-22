Scrolling Headlines:

Rashaan Holloway ruled academically ineligible, will miss rest of season -

January 22, 2018

Minutewomen hold on to defeat VCU, snap losing streak -

January 22, 2018

America’s misguided war on low-income financial assistance -

January 22, 2018

Blue lights aren’t needed on campus anymore -

January 22, 2018

Cupcakke’s ‘Ephorize’ proves it’s time to take her seriously -

January 22, 2018

Netflix series ‘The End of the F***ing World’ packs a punch -

January 22, 2018

UMass hockey falls flat in 5-0 loss to Northeastern -

January 20, 2018

UMass women’s track and field takes first, men fourth at Joe Donahue Games -

January 20, 2018

Sanzo: UMass’ game vs. St. Louis is a sign of what it is without its grit -

January 20, 2018

UMass men’s basketball gets blown out by Saint Louis, 66-47 -

January 20, 2018

UMass hockey shuts down No. 8 Northeastern with 3-0 win -

January 19, 2018

Matt Murray hands Northeastern its first shutout of the season -

January 19, 2018

Minutewomen stunned by last-second free throw -

January 19, 2018

UMass hockey returns home to battle juggernaut Northeastern squad -

January 18, 2018

Slow start sinks Minutemen against URI -

January 17, 2018

UMass three-game win streak snapped in Rhode Island humbling -

January 17, 2018

Trio of second period goals leads Maine to 3-1 win over UMass hockey -

January 16, 2018

Small-ball lineup sparks UMass men’s basketball comeback over Saint Joseph’s -

January 14, 2018

UMass men’s basketball tops St. Joe’s in wild comeback -

January 14, 2018

UMass women’s track and field have record day at Beantown Challenge -

January 14, 2018

Rashaan Holloway ruled academically ineligible, will miss rest of season

Posted by on January 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment 

(Katherine Mayo/ Daily Collegian)

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team suffered a setback Monday, as UMass Athletics announced that Minutemen center Rashaan Holloway was ruled academically ineligible for the spring semester and will miss the rest of the season.

Holloway started 13 of UMass’ first 15 games this season, averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. The junior has not suited up since Jan. 3 against George Mason.

“We will continue to support Rashaan this semester through our Academic Success unit as he continues progress towards his degree,” UMass coach Matt McCall said. “Receiving a UMass degree is a life-changing achievement that has so many benefits associated with it. Graduating the young men in our program will always be our number one priority.”

Holloway has been a key player for the Minutemen in his three years with the team, starting a total of 55 games. He missed a majority of the preseason due to a thumb injury, but was beginning to round into form, having arguably his best game in his final appearance against the Patriots where he had a double-double and rejecting six shots.

The loss will test the depth of UMass, who are now down to just seven players on scholarship. They are 3-2 without Holloway this season.

Thomas Johnston can be reached at tjohnston@umass.edu and followed on twitter @TJ__Johnston.

Filed under Archives, Headlines, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment