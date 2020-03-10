APD Logs: Friday, March 6 – Sunday, March 8

The following police logs are from the Amherst Police Department from Friday, March 6, 2020 to Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Friday, March 6, 2020

Motor Vehicle Complaint

8:50 a.m.: At 100 Meadow St., an erratic operator was reported in a brown 2004 Ford Taurus. The female operator was singing, dancing and doing her make-up. The operator was gone on arrival and Hadley Police Department was contacted.

Suspicious

9:17 a.m.: A reporting party at 160 East Leverett Rd. stated that he heard 10 to 15 gunshots and believed one had hit his house. The neighbor at 170 East Leverett Rd. also heard the shots. APD could not locate exactly where they were coming from and did not see any obvious hole or damage in the house at the time.

2:12 p.m.: A reporting party stated that a white male wearing a black beanie hat was throwing full beer cans at passing vehicles at 292 College St. An area search was negative, and no evidence was observed along the roadway.

2:33 p.m.: At 38 Spring St., the Amherst College Police Department reported that a white male who was wearing a green and brown coat was checking door handles on vehicles. An area search was negative.

3:12 p.m.: A reporting party at 11 Emily Ln. saw a black male who was approximately six feet tall wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt and pants. The University of Massachusetts Police Department was notified to check the Tillson Farm Road area. The individual was located at 7 Emily Lane and informed officers that he was watching his girlfriend’s dog for a week. It got out the door and he ran over to get it out from under the deck at 11 Emily Lane. He matched the description as he was wearing a blue hoodie, was tall and had dark hair and a beard.

10:20 p.m.: At 70 Hop Brook Rd., a reporting party stated that there were a lot of kids driving up into the trail and he believed they were having a party. APD assisted as needed.

Animal Complaint

9:35 a.m.: At 26 Middle St., a cat was stuck in a wall about four feet down. The cat was removed.

3:05 p.m.: At 53 Rolling Ridge Rd., a reporting party found a dog in his yard. He described the dog as being about 50 pounds, white and brown with spots. He said it was okay to give out his phone number if someone called looking for a dog.

3:38 p.m.: APD picked up a stray dog from 53 Rolling Ridge Rd. and returned it to its owner.

Community Policing

10:53 a.m.: At Town Hall at 4 Boltwood Ave., APD attended a meeting with code enforcement, Amherst Fire Department, Greek Life and the president of Alpha Sigma Phi to update them on an ongoing investigation.

Traffic Enforcement

11:08 a.m.: At 53 Fearing St., a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was stopped and towed for not having an inspection sticker. A citation was issued to the operator.

11:23 a.m.: At 50 Sunderland Rd., a white 1990 Toyota Supra was stopped for not having an inspection sticker. The vehicle had a UMass parking sticker affixed to the location where the inspection sticker should have been. The operator stated he was aware that the vehicle would not pass inspection.

Fraud

11:38 a.m.: At 22 Lessey St., a reporting party stated that someone in Texas had used her social security number to buy a house. She wanted to speak with an officer. The reporting party had received a call from someone claiming to be the Drug Enforcement Administration and stated that the social security number had been stolen. Upon calling the number back, someone picked up and said it was the Social Security Administration. APD informed the person who picked up the phone that it was a police officer calling and they were with a person who had received a call from that number. The other person immediately hung up. When the call was repeated, a different person picked up, was informed and then hung up. The reporting party was advised to contact Experian to report the claim that her SSN was stolen and to not give people on the phone any personal information.

Motor Vehicle Stop

11:51 a.m.: A gray 2015 Hyundai Elantra at 22 Lessey St. had an expired registration. The vehicle was legally parked, and the owner said she would renew it online before driving the vehicle.

Trespass

12:45 p.m.: An individual was trespassing at Amherst Community Connection at 236 North Pleasant St. The trespass was entered into the system.

2:44 p.m.: At First Baptist Church at 434 North Pleasant St., a trespass was served in hand to an individual on the property.

Motor Vehicle Crash

2:07 p.m.: At 40 Main St., the operator of a green 2015 Toyota Prius came back to his car to find the rear bumper had been cracked and scratched. The other involved vehicle had fled the scene before the involved party got back to his car. There were no witnesses at the time. The view of the parking lot by security cameras was obstructed by delivery trucks. Damage was under $1,000.

Traffic

2:25 p.m.: An officer noted that the entire tow zone sign, including the pole, was missing from 211 Lincoln Ave. The department of public works was notified.

3:24 p.m.: A reporting party stated there was a gray Honda parked near 66 High St. which the reporting party believed was parked illegally and too close to the intersection.

4:50 p.m.: A reporting party stated that a “permit parking only” sign was found on his front lawn at 197 Amity St. He did not know where it came from. The sign was gone upon arrival.

Assist Citizen

3:57 p.m.: At 48 Railroad St., a reporting party stated that her daughter was having issues with her roommate and they were about to have a meeting with their landlord. The reporting party stated that her daughter found the roommate difficult to deal with and that she had threatened to hurt her and break her things. Police stood by while the group was mediated and the landlord and four residents were talking civilly when APD left.

4:13 p.m.: A reporting party called about an issue earlier in the day which occurred at the Big Y at 175 University Dr. The reporting party stated that he was being followed through the store by a woman named “Heather,” described as a white female with glasses and brown dreadlocks. The reporting party stated that the incident occurred at 1 p.m. No threats were made and she did not make contact with him. He was advised of his rights to obtain a restraining order and was told to contact police at the time of the incident if it happened again.

Disturbance

4:04 p.m.: At 35 Belchertown Rd., Massachusetts State Police advised that a male party was having issues with a female party. After dispatch, MSP called back to clarify that the female party may not have been on scene. There was a verbal argument between two parties as the female party did not want to leave the male party and became upset. The male party just wanted her to walk away and no longer wanted to date her. The female was sent away.

Noise Complaint

4:57 p.m.: A reporting party at 1040 North Pleasant St. stated that her neighbor was playing loud music. The musical was found to be reasonable upon arrival. APD made contact with the reporting party who has made several past complaints that were either unfounded or found not to be violations. APD advised her that a certain level of noise is expected during the day when living in an apartment complex. APD told her that they could not demand that a person’s music be shut off when it is at a reasonable level and it was suggested that she try to mediate the situation with her neighbor through management.

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Motor Vehicle Complaint

12:03 a.m.: At 351 Northampton Rd., a gray 2006 Range Rover was reported all over the road and at a high rate of speed by Hadley Police Department.

Suspicious

12:59 a.m.: Officers were briefed about a business no longer in operation at the High Horse at 24 North Pleasant St. The owner changed the locks, requested extra patrol and stated that no one should be allowed inside. During a nighttime patrol, APD observed several patrons inside the High Horse and patrons outside on the top deck. APD went inside and spoke with the bar manager, who stated they resolved the issues and had permission to be there and had reopened.

12:44 p.m.: At Phi Sigma Kappa at 510 North Pleasant St., an involved party was observed climbing in the side window. He was identified and it was determined to be his room.

4:20 p.m.: A reporting party called to report that her neighbor called her to say some students that were at a party close to their residence on North East Street were in their backyard and near some of their construction equipment. An officer spoke to residents who stated all equipment looked unharmed. Parties were gone upon arrival.

4:55 p.m.: A reporting party at 111 Meadow St. stated there were men throwing bottles and a brick into the road. Upon arrival, officers observed debris of cans, broken glass bottles and bricks on the edge of the roadway. Officers spoke with two of the residents who were unaware of the issue and APD advised them that they are fully responsible for the actions of any of their guests at any time they are on their property. Officers also advised the residents of noise and nuisance town bylaws. The residents removed cans from the sidewalk and officers removed two bricks from the edge of the roadway.

5:23 p.m.: At 25 Hillcrest Place, a reporting party stated there were seven kids in the back of a white 2006 GMC Sierra up the street. The college-aged individuals exited the truck bed and were advised of seatbelt laws.

Motor Vehicle Stop

1:11 a.m.: At 190 Triangle St., a verbal warning was issued to the operator of a brown 2006 Hyundai Elantra for operating with a headlight out.

1:28 a.m.: A verbal warning was issued to the operator of a white Subaru WRX for taking a right on red where prohibited at 350 Main St.

6:22 p.m.: At 67 Northampton Rd., a 2018 Nissan was stopped for failure to yield to a pedestrian. A verbal warning was issued to the operator.

6:23 p.m.: A black 2013 Toyota Camry was stopped for not attaching their new registration sticker at 351 Northampton Rd. The new sticker was attached.

9:51 p.m.: At 1191 North Pleasant St., a verbal warning was issued to the operator for a light violation and a red light violation. The operator explained that he was on the spectrum and has Asperger’s syndrome. His speech was soft and movements were slow and deliberate and he stated they could be misunderstood as indications of possible impairment. There was no odor of alcohol, his eyes were reactive to light conditions and his eyes were not bloodshot or glassy.

Noise Complaint

2:48 a.m.: At LimeRed Teahouse at 50 Main St., a reporting party stated that a 2019 Hyundai was parked in front, blasting music and he was unable to sleep. Upon APD arrival, loud bass could be heard from a parked car at the location. APD spoke with occupants who stated they just parked and were about to head to their apartment. A verbal warning was issued.

10:06 a.m.: At 328 Lincoln Ave., APD spoke with residents about loud music which was turned down right away upon police arrival. They did not have a registered party and said they were going to move on elsewhere and keep the music down in the meantime.

12:20 p.m.: At 10 Salem Place, loud music was reported but the report was unfounded.

12:53 p.m.: At 47 Gray St., a reporting party advised of loud music coming from the house next door. They did not know the house number.

1:04 p.m.: At 115 Northampton Rd., two reporting parties complained about partiers urinating in their backyard and trespassing on neighboring properties. It was a registered party. Units responded to address the trespassing and urinating. APD cleared the party and 14 people were arrested. For violations of town noise and nuisance bylaws, 12 were arrested: two 21-year-old Waltham males; two 21-year-old males from Ballston Spa, New York; a 21-year-old male from Middle Grove, New York; a 21-year-old male from Tarrytown, New York; a 22-year-old Westborough male; a 21-year-old Winchester male; a 22-year-old North Grafton male; a 21-year-old male from Plainview, New York; a 22-year-old from Sharon; and an 18-year-old male from Norwood. The Norwood male was also arrested for underage possession of alcohol, resisting arrest and possession of a Class B drug which was found to be cocaine. Two more arrests took place for underage possession of alcohol: a 19-year-old Norwell male and a 19-year-old New Bedford female.

1:21 p.m.: At 38 Kellogg Ave., a reporting party stated there was a loud party and people were urinating in his backyard. There was a small gathering inside upon arrival and people were leaving the yard.

4:17 p.m.: Loud music and people on the roof were reported at 126 Bridge St. MSP advised that there were 20-30 people at the party. The music was shut off and people were off the roof. The party was shut down.

Assist Citizen

4:13 a.m.: A reporting party stated that it had been two days since he had spoken to a female party. She told him that she was a nursing student who had been kicked out for not paying tuition. He contacted UMPD and Amherst College to see if she was a student there to check her wellbeing but both schools told him she wasn’t a student. He then contacted APD to see if she was in the system as he thought he might have been scammed. The reporting party wanted to make officers aware that he was speaking to the woman via telephone every day for six months and suddenly got a text about being kicked out of school and her phone being turned off. He believed she was trying to scam him and gave a fake name. No monetary exchanges were made. The reporting party was concerned for her wellbeing if she was homeless but there was no evidence the woman was homeless or in Amherst.

8:50 p.m.: An intoxicated male was stumbling in the roadway near The Spoke at 35 East Pleasant St. He was able to summon an Uber to make his way to Hadley.

11:52 p.m.: A reporting party stated that Club Lit at 41 Boltwood Walk would not let her in with a passport. She stated that her underage cousin was inside and sick in the bathroom. The reporting party was gone on APD arrival.

Motor Vehicle Crash

11:54 a.m.: At 358 College St., a gray 2004 Honda Civic rear ended a black 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Civic needed to be towed due to damage. The Jeep’s registration was suspended so it was also towed by Ernie’s. Citations were issued to both operators for their respective violations.

Traffic

12:04 p.m.: At Theta Chi at 496 North Pleasant St., people were reported in the roadway. There were no people in the roadway upon APD arrival.

12:10 p.m.: Ernie’s Towing was requested for a tow zone violation for a gray 2014 Honda Accord at 20 Allen St. The vehicle’s registration was expired.

2:16 p.m.: A party reported cars parked all over Pelham Road making it impossible for motorists to get through. No issues were observed.

Liquor Law Violation

12:43 p.m.: A warning was issued to an individual walking across Northampton Road with an open container of Bud Light and urinating in the bushes. The individual was identified and the alcohol was destroyed.

12:46 p.m.: A 19-year-old Arlington man was arrested at 1039 North Pleasant St. for violation of open container bylaws, false use of a liquor ID card/license, underage possession of alcohol and possession of a Class B drug, Adderall.

2:49 p.m.: A 20-year-old Billerica man was walking down North Pleasant Street carrying a red Solo cup, which he attempted to conceal. He admitted to the contents being alcohol. The male was confirmed to be under 21 and a summons was issued.

3:06 p.m.: Several arrests were made at 1039 North Pleasant St. for liquor law violations. Nineteen-year-old males from Lynnfield, Winchester, Marblehead, Needham and Manhattan, New York and a 19-year-old female from Newburyport were all arrested.

3:32 p.m.: While on post, an officer observed two parties walking eastbound on the north sidewalk of Main Street. The two parties, a 21-year-old female from Hebron, Connecticut and a 22-year-old female from Attleboro, saw the officer and immediately moved their drinks from openly drinking them to hiding them behind their legs. They were advised to talk to the officer. One party had an All Day IPA beer, while the other admitted to having wine in a Starbucks cup. Both were summonsed for the open container town bylaw and the drinks were discarded on the scene.

4:45 p.m.: A party on Main Street had an open can of White Claw while on the sidewalk. His backpack was searched and additional alcohol was located. He was summoned for being a minor in possession of alcohol and for the open container town bylaw.

Assist Other Police Department

1:52 p.m.: APD was unable to respond to a request from MSP to assist with an intoxicated person at 169 Northampton Rd. All APD units were tied up due to activity level. MSP advised they were all set.

2:06 p.m.: APD assisted MSP with clearing foot traffic from two large parties next to the DPW.

3:51 p.m.: APD assisted MSP with an intoxicated male urinating on a building on Amity Street.

Disturbance

2:02 p.m.: At 62 Railroad St. a party reported while in her backyard with her dog, college students were on her property. She asked them to leave and they were harassing her and making her dog upset. The caller believed the students belonged to a registered party on Railroad Street. The resident who had registered the party asked MSP for help clearing out the party because she had lost control. While assisting the resident with clearing out the party, a 21-year-old female from Burlington was observed standing on a public sidewalk drinking her alcoholic beverage. She was ordered to put the beverage down and leave the party. After three orders to put down the beverage, she was identified and advised she would be summoned for the open container town bylaw. The can was dumped out and discarded and she was ordered to leave the area.

5:14 p.m.: At the bus stop at Town Hall at 2 Main St., a reporting party stated that a female was yelling and swearing at people. She was described as a white female wearing a maroon jacket and black hat. She was advised to stop harassing people and to wait for the bus at the bus stop.

8:43 p.m.: At The Spoke at 35 East Pleasant St., a reporting party stated that an intoxicated male in his 20s wearing a black sweatshirt, green vest and dark pants was asked to leave, went outside and was trying to get back in. MSP was on the scene and the individual’s friends escorted him home due to intoxication issues.

11:29 p.m.: A reporting party at 1040 North Pleasant St. stated that there were a male and female party arguing. The reporting party added that the female said that she was going to stab the male with broken glass and they then heard glass break. APD located broken glass and spoke with a witness who heard the female threaten to put the glass bottle to her next but did not see it. Other witnesses saw the female walking north, a white, thin, college-aged female with black hair. She was described as holding a teddy bear and multiple bags. The male was described as having olive tone skin, thin and tall wearing a gray sweatshirt. MSP and APD conducted an area search of the surrounding area. No other witnesses were found.

Suspicious Motor Vehicle

10:32 p.m.: At 71 Strong St., APD observed a red 2008 Mercedes C300 pull into the Wildwood School parking lot and shut all of its lights off. Two additional vehicles, a red 2017 Toyota Prius and a gray 2010 Honda Accord, showed up and four occupants got into one vehicle. APD approached the vehicle on foot and the occupants quickly began hiding items under the seats. In plain view, the officer could see scales and plastic baggies. The occupants and vehicle were searched. Marijuana, a couple plastic bags and a scale were located. All occupants were 18 years old and advised they had just purchased marijuana and were weighing it out to split amongst the four of them. The marijuana was seized to be destroyed. Operators were checked for impairment and none was detected.

Fight

4:03 p.m.: There were several calls reporting a fight at 221 Northampton Rd. MSP was in the area and reported that the crowd had dispersed.

4:47 p.m.: Several callers reported a large fight at 598 South Pleasant St. One person was unconscious. Amherst College PD had an officer on scene and several MSP cruisers were en route as well. There was a large melee where the victim was being attacked. The victim was unable to defend himself but a friend attempted to block the attack with his own body. Upon arrival, an individual was laying on the ground. Two males were injured during the physical altercation involving numerous people. The involved parties were identified and statements were to be collected from injured parties at a later time.

5:36 p.m.: At 44 Salem Place, a reporting party advised of a fight outside her building between six and seven males. All parties fled upon arrival and the residents advised that some unknown guests had been fighting in the parking lot. The residents were advised of the town bylaws for nuisance in the case APD received another call about the residence.

5:47 p.m.: At 24 Kellogg Ave., an anonymous female reported a fight outside of her location. The language line was utilized for translation. About 20 people fled upon arrival in various directions. Many ran into the listed address. The residents were identified and agreed to end the party to prevent further issues. Three Amherst street signs for South East, Chestnut and Kellogg were observed decorating the kitchen. The resident handed them over and advised they were subletting for the semester and the signs came with the apartment. APD planned to follow up to see if the signs were reported missing after the residents moved in.

11:12 p.m.: At 63 North Pleasant St., two males were observed shoving one another in a large line at the Monkey Bar. The parties were separated and moved along. Neither wanted to proceed forward with any charges.

Community Policing

4:26 p.m.: An officer told some college students at the College Inn Apartments, 10 Belchertown Rd., to get off the roof of the apartment.

911 Hang Up

4:36 p.m.: Two 911 calls were made from CVS at 76 North Pleasant St. Officers could not get a live person on the phone to confirm if there was an issue. Officers spoke to the employees and determined the calls were accidental.

Vandalism

4:41 p.m.: An officer witnessed parties tear down a sign at the Townhouse Apartments on Meadow Street. The two parties were shaking a street sign located near one of the exits of Townhouse. A temporary “visitor only parking” sign was ripped off the street sign and thrown on the ground. The parties proceeded towards the apartments until the officer ordered them to stop walking away. The officer spoke to both parties, who were compliant, and advised them of the summons process.

Larceny

4:51 p.m.: A reporting party stated that her wallet had been stolen, most likely from the CVS area on North Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. Credit cards were stolen and used, a UCard was stolen and a license was stolen. No officers were available to speak with at the time, and the party was very upset. She was provided with a call-back number. The party just wanted to speak with an officer over the phone as she needed to get sleep for her overnight shift.

Assist Amherst Fire Department

7:02 p.m.: At 73 Curtis Pl., the burning of furniture got out of control and spread across the yard toward the wood line. The involved parties were identified and assisted AFD with extinguishing the fire. Fire prevention was planned to follow up.

Recovered Property

8:21 p.m.: A license and debit card were turned in at the APD station at 111 Main St.

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Assist Business/Agency

12:03 a.m.: APD assisted DCF with a check on children at a residence on East Pleasant Street. A safety agreement was made with the parents and the children are to remain with the family.

Disturbance

12:25 a.m.: MSP were on scene at The Spoke at 35 East Pleasant Street when a bouncer wanted an involved party due to the bar closing. The party also had a fake I.D. and was refusing to leave. MSP subdued the party and transported the individual to the Northampton barracks.

12:41 a.m.: Outside People’s United Bank, 25 East Pleasant St., an involved party flagged down an officer and stated that “the girl near the bus stop” hit the party in the nose. She denied medical attention. The officer spoke to the other involved party, who stated the two individuals had been in a heated argument. The parties were separated and sent on their way.

Motor Vehicle Stop

12:28 a.m.: A gray 2014 Nissan Altima was issued a verbal warning on South Pleasant Street for violating marked lanes and having no registration.

3:01 a.m.: A red 2016 Toyota Sienna was stopped on Main Street. The operator failed to stop at a stop sign. She stated that she thought she stopped for plenty of time and did not see any car coming. The operator was issued a verbal warning and told to be more careful.

Assist AFD

12:47 a.m.: Smoke and an odor of burning rubber was reported in the area outside 188 East Hadley Road. A check of surrounding buildings was conducted. No smoke was present at the scene, but a faint smell of burnt rubber was present. A check of surrounding areas was also conducted, and nothing was found.

Assist Citizen

1:33 a.m.: At Club Lit at 41 Bolton Walk, two parties reported that they had checked their coats and when leaving, their coats were not there nor was the coat check number they had been given. The coats contained their student IDs and key cards for their dorms. They had paid Club Lit to hold the jackets, $2 via Venmo and received a coat check number. The parties were concerned that they could no longer get into their downs and had lost their things. They spoke with management at Club Lit and management said there was nothing they could do. The parties were advised to contact the on-call residence assistants and they would receive phone calls if their belongings were turned in to APD. The missing items are a size medium caramel colored I.AM.GIA peacoat, UCards belonging to both girls and UMass lanyards with keys. The items were likely given to the wrong person.

3:07 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by an intoxicated male party on North Pleasant Street. He asked for transport home. He was extremely intoxicated and his phone was dead. He believed the Uber he called had cancelled due to his phone dying. While speaking with the officer, the party’s Uber arrived.

1:36 p.m.: A party claimed that he had last seen his phone on March 7 at about 5:30 p.m. at 66 Pelham Rd. He realized his phone, a black iPhone 7, was missing at 7:22 a.m. the next morning and used the Find My iPhone app and the phone was shown to be located at 655 Main St. The party went to the address and the residents laughed at him and closed the door. He was advised that an officer would inquire at the address, but unless the phone was turned over to the officer no further action could be taken. The party stated that he would lock it remotely and start looking for it on Craigslist. An officer did go to the residence and the residents denied having the phone.

6:40 p.m.: While hiking by Amethyst Brook, a reporting party stated that on the trail approaching the second farmer’s field smelled an odor of something dead or decaying and someone had skinned a large animal and hung it from a tree. APD left a message with the conservation department.

Suspicious

1:40 a.m.: A reporting party called stating that he took a Lyft and there were already two other females in the vehicle. The driver’s name was Mike and he was driving a burgundy Honda minivan. One of the females was intoxicated and the other was taking care of her. The Lyft driver dropped the reporting party off at Maple Hall and continued to drive the two girls to their destination. The party stated he was worried because one of the girls was intoxicated. Before getting out of the Lyft, he asked the girls if they were okay and they stated they were. The party just wanted to document the incident.

2:04 p.m.: At Colonial Village Apartments, 81 Belchertown Rd., a party that officers were looking for was reported in a blue 2008 Honda Civic. While units were en route to the listed location with unmarked vehicles to prevent a foot or vehicle chase, the party left the area.

Liquor Law Violation

3:13 a.m.: A verbal warning was issued on North Pleasant Street for an open container.

Motor Vehicle Crash

12:32 p.m.: A gray 2009 Toyota Camry was parked in a dirt lot behind 33 Phillips St. The vehicle sustained a hole in the bumper on the front left side. The damage was estimated to be under $1,000. There were no suspects or further leads to investigate.

4:01 p.m.: Sometime between Monday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 4, an unknown vehicle struck a reporting party’s white 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked at Amherst Veterinary Clinic at 300 North Pleasant St. The party’s vehicle suffered scratching and denting to the driver side front quarter panel, bumper and rear wheel housing. There are no cameras in that area that may have witnessed the hit and run.

Assist Other PD

2:04 p.m.: Hadley Police Department requested APD check 1153 Bay Rd. A white 2016 Subaru Outback which had been involved in a shoplifting incident approximately an hour before at the Hadley Barnes & Noble was listed at the address. The involved party was at Barnes & Noble, but paid for her books at the cafe register and provided the receipt for the purchase.

Noise Complaint

6:14 p.m.: At 11 Phillips St., a loud party and speakers set up playing music were reported. Upon arrival, loud music was coming from a stereo. Seven college-aged people were hanging out on the front lawn. They were asked to lower the volume and advised of the town bylaws. A verbal warning was issued.

Kathrine Esten can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter at @KathrineEsten. Ana Pietrewicz can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter at @AnaPietrewicz.