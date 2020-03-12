Breaking: Hockey East cancels playoffs over COVID-19 concerns

The Minutemen were slated to host Northeastern in the quarterfinal series this weekend with limited spectators

The Hockey East tournament has been canceled, according to a statement from the league office.

One day before games were supposed to start and less than 24 hours after it was first announced that all games were to be played without spectators due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, the league announced Thursday that it is canceling the entire tournament.

The Hockey East Association has announced that the 2020 Hockey East Men’s Tournament will not be played due to concerns over the COVID-19 health situation. — Hockey East (@hockey_east) March 12, 2020

UMass was set to host Northeastern this weekend in the quarterfinal round as the second seed.

Although the NCAA has yet to release a statement regarding the status of the national tournament, which UMass was a 100 percent lock to qualify for, it appears doubtful it will happen.

The Minutemen would finish their season 21-11-2 overall and 14-8-2 in conference play.

More information regarding the status of Hockey East will follow.

