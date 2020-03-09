This week at UMass: Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13

The following are five highlights of what’s happening on the University of Massachusetts campus and surrounding community from Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13.

“Walking with My Ancestors: Cape Coast Castle”

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, the award-winning and nationally-recognized performance art piece “Walking with My Ancestors: Cape Coast Castle” will be performed in the New Africa House Theater. According to the event page, it “takes you through a ritual crossing that includes live drumming, song, dance and drama and leads to revelation, reconciliation and rebirth.” Admission is free.

International Women’s Day Annual Celebration

The Center for Women and Community is hosting its International Women’s Day Annual Celebration on Wednesday, March 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. in New Africa House. Women and nonbinary people from around the world will be celebrated with performances, international hors d’oeuvre and more.

Life After UMass – Immigration Panel Discussion

Employment-based visas, permanent residency and green cards will be discussed by immigration attorneys from Curran, Berger & Kludt Immigration Law Firm and Ken Reade from the UMass International Programs Office on Wednesday, March 11. The event will be held in Life Science Laboratories Room S330-340 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is free, but pre-registration is required.

Native Voices: Expanding The Narrative and Celebrating Indigenous Women

Joyce Vincent, founder of the Red Black Blues Hour and co-founder of the Certificates in Native American Indian Studies at UMass, will lead a workshop where attendees will break into groups and identify indigenous women across the globe. Groups will then create posters as part of the poster college series of the Five Colleges. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 in the lower level of Chadbourne House.

“Palliative” Documentary Movie Showing and Discussion

The short documentary “Palliative” will be shown in Skinner Hall Room 012 on Friday, March 13. A discussion with the director John Beder, producer Dr. Brady and Dr. Tremonti, the physician featured in the film, will follow the showing. The screening is co-sponsored by the Northeast Death Care Collaborative and the College of Nursing Seedworks Clinical Assistant Professor of Social Justice in Nursing.

Abigail Charpentier can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @abigailcharp.