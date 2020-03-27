UMass will reimburse students for room and board fees

Two weeks after students were notified that the University of Massachusetts would be transitioning to online classes for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Andrew Mangels sent an email to students announcing that the University will adjust “student room and board fees based on the date that the residence halls closed.”

According to the email, University President Marty Meehan and Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy decided that the Amherst campus will reflect the cost adjustment as a credit on students’ online University accounts by April 17, 2020. The adjustment will address students who left campus or were unable to access the dining program as a result of the University’s response to COVID-19. In addition, parking fees will also be adjusted.

Students that are eligible to receive a refund have three options for refund method:

Students may apply their refund toward their Fall 2020 tuition bill by completing the ‘Apply Credit to Future Terms’ form on the Bursar’s Office website no later than April 17. Students may take a cash refund for the current term. No action is required other than ensuring that you are signed up for direct deposit through the University’s Excess Express program. Instructions are available at www.umass.edu/bursar/refunds-and-excess-express. You must enroll no later than April 17. Students who do not act as described above will be issued a paper check that will be mailed to their permanent address as listed in SPIRE. Due to the recent stay at home orders in effect for Massachusetts, the processing of paper checks to be mailed home could take up to four weeks. Students are strongly encouraged to enroll in Excess Express.

Refunds are expected to be issued within two weeks after the cost adjustment credit is applied to student accounts.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mlittleenda[email protected]