Lockdown can be an opportunity to re-connect with your family

As a second semester sophomore, my current days in social isolation comprise mostly of academic work with room for various types of exercise. As it is all of our duties to not leave our homes at this time unless for essential needs and requirements, I have utilized the virtual continuation of my courses and space for physical activity as a source of distraction from the ongoing pandemic. It is not possible to completely let go of your knowledge surrounding the happenings of today — however, it is beneficial to find relief in everyday tasks. Moreover, something that can especially add meaning to your lockdown is quality time spent with those you are in isolation with.

You can spend each day of quarantine at work with various projects and find satisfaction in both the effort towards, and completion of such work. But often, our innate desire to socialize can still become overwhelming. In these scenarios, meaning can be found in conversations, social exchanges and sometimes simply, in the company of another.

I usually complete my assignments during the daylight hours and shift to a workout routine at the start of the evening. But what I most eagerly look forward to is the nighttime — when my mother, sister and I have dinner, talk and just spend time with each other. These recent nights in my childhood home away from school have reminded me of the significance of spending time with family.

Everyone reaches points in their lives where they undergo some sort of challenge or are thrown in a foreign direction. It is during these trying times that we often yearn for a return to our childhood days; to experience once more the simplicity of youth. In a way, this quarantine has granted some of us a period of momentary escape – an excuse to revisit our pasts.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “Family connections can provide a greater sense of meaning and purpose as well as social and tangible resources that benefit well-being.” Though many of us have not had much choice in the matter, if you are stuck at home with your family at this time, be grateful even for the subconscious benefits of their company.

I am certainly not celebrating the current state of our world and do not want my words to be misconstrued as such. And yet, although the days seem to bring about great sadness concerning all aspects of the world’s present situation, I have been able to find some positives amidst the restrictions we are currently living our lives by. I am at home with my family, and I realize that this itself is a blessing.

This quarantine has truly made me appreciate all the memories I have made in my childhood home. It has given me more time with my sister, who I have spent the last few years apart from. It has allowed me more time with my mother, who raised me to be the person I am today. I have gotten to experience our relationship in a new light as we have both grown older and I have matured since my K-12 years spent under her roof.

I write hoping that those lucky enough to spend this time with their families in the comfort of their homes truly appreciate the setting they are in and the people they are with. This is a difficult time for everyone – for some much more than others – and gratitude helps alleviate the stress of getting through this unfamiliar way of life. The truth is that you can spend 18 years in the same home with the same people and it still doesn’t feel like you had enough time. Try to enjoy it.

Makailey Cookis is a Collegian Columnist and can be reached at [email protected]