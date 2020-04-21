Move out update: UMass continues to suspend plans until further notice

The University of Massachusetts Amherst sent an email on April 21 updating residents that “move-out plans will continue to be suspended until further notice.”

The update was in response to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s emergency order. The governor has required all workplaces that do no provide essential COVID-19 services to remain closed until May 4. “Please continue to remain away from campus,” the statement said.

The University is asking for information “about the status of your room and your intended move-out plans once travel to campus is permitted.” They are asking students to submit the information on the Move-Out Intention Form.

The email encouraged students to reply with questions and gave thanks for “your continued understanding during this process.”

Cassie McGrath can be reached at [email protected] and followed @cassiemcgrath_.