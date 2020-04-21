UMass reports second case of COVID-19 on campus

The University of Massachusetts reported its second confirmed case of coronavirus on April 21, in an email sent out to the UMass community. The email stated that the individual who tested positive for the virus was an employee who worked on the fourth floor of the Integrated Sciences Building. The employee was last on campus on April 14 and is now self-isolating off campus in accordance with public health protocols.

This announcement comes 16 days after the University announced its first case on April 5.

The University is taking measures to sanitize the areas that the employee came into contact with: “the university has performed enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting in the area that the employee worked,” the email read.

The University, along with public health officials, are working to trace and notify individuals who may have come into contact with the employee. The University advises anyone who they identify to quarantine themselves.

The University also stated that the employee had minimal contact with others and wore a face covering while at work.

The University also urged its community members to protect the identity of the individual: “The last thing they need – or any of us would want for them – is public attention and scrutiny,” the email said.

The University also used the email to encourage social distancing and other precautionary behaviors: “Don’t gather in groups, do utilize face coverings and maintain six feet of distance from others when you have to be in public,” read the email.

The University has stated the employee is currently recovering from the virus.

