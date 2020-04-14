University to host an online celebration for the Class of 2020

The Office of External Relations and University Events announced that on Friday, May 8, the University of Massachusetts will hold a virtual celebration for the Class of 2020.

According to the email, the online event, which is taking place on the day the original Commencement ceremony was planned, is “not a substitute for an on-campus celebration.” Students will be hearing from their schools and colleges about additional “virtual activities and events to commemorate your years at UMass.”

The office also announced that they still intend to hold an on-campus celebration for graduates. The statement thanked students, parents and other members of the campus community for their feedback about how to celebrate the Class of 2020 as they continue to make decisions about commencement.

Through their partner Jostens, the University is arranging for graduating students to receive caps, gowns and tassels at their home addresses. “Jostens will guarantee delivery by May 8 for all orders placed by April 17, 2020. To order, please visit the Jostens website,” the statement read.

They asked students to keep an eye out for “opportunities to share memories and your favorite things about UMass Amherst via social media to help us build an online yearbook for the Class of 2020! And when you get your cap and gown, send us a picture!”

