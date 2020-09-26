Black+Lives+Matter+protests+around+the+Pioneer+Valley+and+Boston

An updated list of protests

Boston

“Ride for Black Lives IV”

Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

White Stadium

Organized by Ride for Black Lives – Boston, Bikes Not Bombs

“Boston to Louisville – Justice for Breonna Taylor”

Saturday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m.

Ramsay Park

Organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality

“Justice for Breonna Taylor!”

Saturday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m.

Nubian Square

Organized by Boston Party for Socialism and Liberation

“March for our Future, Fight for our Future”

Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m.

From Nubian Station to the downtown area

Organized by “Black and Brown Women and Femmes of Boston”

Newburyport

“Demand Accountability from the City for its Exploitive History”

Friday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Frog Pond Newburyport

Organized by Freedom Fighters Coalition

Cambridge

“Community / Youth Black Out”

Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m.

Danehy Park

Organized by Community for Us, By Us