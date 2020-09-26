Black Lives Matter protests around the Pioneer Valley and Boston
An updated list of protests
September 26, 2020
Boston
Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
White Stadium
Organized by Ride for Black Lives – Boston, Bikes Not Bombs
“Boston to Louisville – Justice for Breonna Taylor”
Saturday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m.
Ramsay Park
Organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality
Saturday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m.
Nubian Square
Organized by Boston Party for Socialism and Liberation
“March for our Future, Fight for our Future”
Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m.
From Nubian Station to the downtown area
Organized by “Black and Brown Women and Femmes of Boston”
Newburyport
“Demand Accountability from the City for its Exploitive History”
Friday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Frog Pond Newburyport
Organized by Freedom Fighters Coalition
Cambridge
Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m.
Danehy Park
Organized by Community for Us, By Us
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.