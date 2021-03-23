Prabhu Rajkumar, Ben Katzman to serve as the next SGA president and vice president

Prabhu Rajkumar and Ben Katzman won the 2021 SGA presidential election for the Student Government Association at the University of Massachusetts with 43 percent of the vote, according to the spring 2021 general elections report. The elections report was sent out to the SGA via email on Tuesday morning.

“We are beyond excited that we’ve won and look forward to fighting for the needs of students,” Rajkumar said in a statement via email.

Barkha Bhandari won the election for student trustee, with 73 percent of the vote. Bhandari was the only candidate who appeared on the ballot for student trustee.

Rajkumar and Katzman ran against one other ticket which appeared on the ballot, Ibrahim Akar and Joseph Abraham, who gained 35 percent of the votes cast for president and vice president. They also ran against a write-in ticket, Sophia Bloom and Jack Murray, who gained 12 percent of the vote.

All of the referendum questions passed, which included a request that the University provide students with free menstrual products, the possibility of establishing a student published yearbook, digitized UCards and the adoption of a survivors bill of rights.

Sophia Gardner can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @sophieegardnerr.