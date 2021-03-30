UMass picks up its first road win of the season beating Hofstra 16-10

The Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team was able to get itself back into the win column in Long Island Tuesday against Hofstra.

UMass (3-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) was coming off its first loss of the season which was handed to them by Albany last Tuesday.

It appeared right from the start that it was a highly contested and hard-fought game as the Minutemen jumped out to an early two-goal lead. However, this lead would quickly be dissolved by the Pride (4-2, 1-1 CAA) as they responded back with a two-goal run of its own.

Both teams traded runs throughout the first quarter, but UMass was able to come out of it with a 4-2 lead. Faceoffs proved to be pivotal throughout the game as winning the draw helped spark offensive runs for both sides.

The Minutemen expanded their lead in the second quarter behind goals from Billy Philpott, Dillon Arrant, Gabriel Procyk, and Kevin Tobin. Arrant’s ability to shoot the ball from almost anywhere in the offensive zone was on display throughout Tuesday’s contest.

UMass head coach Greg Canella used a basketball analogy to demonstrate the effect that Arrant’s shooting range has on his offense.

“You got a big man in basketball and everyone’s worried about the big man inside you throw it to him and he keeps scoring so then you double him and they kick it out and then you start hitting threes” Canella said. “It could work the other way, the big man kicks it out and you’re hitting threes it opens up the inside, it’s sort of the same thing.”

Hofstra made a strong push to capitalize on a last-shot opportunity towards the end of the first half. The Minutemen appeared to be in full control as sophomore goalie Matt Knote made an excellent save as the clock winded down, preventing a last-second goal from the Pride. UMass took a five-goal advantage into the half by a score of 9-4.

Hofstra came out of halftime red hot as they were in full control early on in the third quarter of play. Back-to-back goals by graduate student Justin Lynskey gave the Pride a quick spark out of the break. It took almost four minutes until the Minutemen were able to get the ball across midfield.

The momentum was clearly controlled by Hofstra to start the second half, but it was quickly taken back by senior attack Devin Spencer. Spencer made a cut from behind the crease and received a pass from sophomore Mike Tobin and then proceeded to score a behind-the-back goal.

“A lot of guys that score that way their angle is closing down… he caught the ball right-handed, moving his body to his right and he lost angle on the cage and there was some contact inside, so he flipped it over his back” Canella said. “Just a great play by Devin today.”

The Minutemen used momentum from Spencer’s goal to continue to add onto their lead throughout the second half which dug Hofstra into a hole it could never climb out of. Arrant, Procyk, and K. Tobin added more goals to their stat sheets in the second half.

Ryan Fitzpatrick also added his first collegiate goal. The long-stick defensemen received a pass in transition and quickly buried the ball in the back of the net.

UMass never let its foot off the gas in the second half, seeming to always be one step ahead of the Pride. The Minutemen won by a final score of 16-10 and stay perfect in Colonial Athletic Association play.

“Every win is a big win, doesn’t matter who you play” Canella said. “Every time you get a chance to go out there and win a division one lacrosse game it’s huge.”

UMass will now turn its attention to its matchup Saturday at Drexel. The Minutemen will look for a season sweep against the Dragons (3-2, 1-2 CAA), defeating them 13-7 on March 20. Faceoff is set for noon on Saturday, April 3rd at Vidas Field in Philadelphia.

