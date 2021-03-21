Weekend recap: UMass splits weekend series against Towson

The Massachusetts baseball team bounced back after two losses on Saturday, taking both games on Sunday, outscoring Towson 13-2 on the day.

The Minutemen (6-5) received outstanding pitching, giving up just two runs on seven hits throughout Sunday’s doubleheader.

Freshman southpaw Zach Given set the tone for the UMass pitching staff, going four innings, striking out three and giving up only one run off of a Jacob Terao RBI groundout. UMass’ closer Jack Pawloski earned his third save of the season in impressive fashion, pitching three scoreless innings. Pawloski walked three but did not allow any hits in his time on the field.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, UMass picked up right where it left off with Daniel Livnat throwing a no-hitter through five innings while striking out three and walking two. Towson’s (4-15) offense struggled mightily, as it went eight consecutive innings spanning between two games without a hit.

“Our pitching was huge for us,” UMass head coach Matt Reynolds said. “I thought our bullpen was great along with Livnat and what he was able to do.”

The Minutemen provided their pitching staff with just enough run support in Game 1, scoring all of their runs in the second inning with two outs. First baseman Steve Luttazi drove a runner home with an RBI single to left field. After a wild pitch by Towson’s Danny Madden advanced UMass’ baserunners into scoring position, centerfielder Kevin Skagerlind brought in two more runs with an RBI single of his own. This second inning surge proved to be just enough, as UMass would go onto win 3-1.

The second game of Sunday’s doubleheader proved to be an offensive explosion for the Minutemen as they beat the Tigers 10-1. Dylan Judd started off the scoring with a two-run homer in the top of the second. Then in the fourth inning, Judd delivered again with another two-run homer. Judd had a monster day at the plate going 3-for-3 with two homers, 5 RBI, four runs scored and a walk.

Additionally, designated hitter Mike Gervasi had a solid day at the plate, going two-for-three and scoring four runs. Luttazi and right fielder Michael Rounds also contributed to the offensive effort with two RBI apiece.

“It’s a huge confidence boost to get those two games” Reynolds said. “We were able to find out some things about some guys today which is going to help us down the road.”

“I thought we played great and I think we are in a good spot right now.”

UMass held scoreless in 4-0 defeat

The Minutemen had trouble getting their offense going as they only had three hits in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

“We needed to step up offensively and get our bats going,” said Reynolds. “Not being able to do that was tough for us.”

Towson’s right hander Nick Janowicz pitched a great game going 5.1 innings, giving up just three hits while walking three and striking out six. The Towson bullpen put together a great collective effort holding UMass hitless for the rest of the game.

UMass righty Max LeBlanc had some struggles on the mound, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings and walking five. The Tigers were able to get to LeBlanc right out of the gates in the bottom of the first with a Billy Godrick RBI triple followed by a Noah Cabrera RBI double.

UMass also made three errors in the game with one proving to be costly as Gervasi, this time a catcher, attempted to catch Towson’s Godrick stealing third base but missed the throw, allowing the Tigers to score.

UMass’s ninth inning rally comes up just short

Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader was a contest that seemed all but over. However, UMass provided some late game theatrics to make things interesting.

Towson was in control for almost the entirety of the game, as they entered the top of the ninth with an 8-1 lead. UMass was able to load the bases and Skagerlind drew a walk to bring home a run and make the score 8-2.

With the bases still loaded, third baseman Aidan Wilde stepped to the plate and hit a grand slam. With the score at 8-6, pinch hitter Jack Whorf delivered an RBI single to bring UMass to within one run. With two men on and two outs, shortstop Nolan Tichy lined out to center field, ultimately ending the comeback attempt as UMass lost 8-7.

UMass’ starter Jack Steele suffered his first loss of the year, going five innings giving up six runs on nine hits.

“We are a team that’s going to keep fighting,” said Reynolds. “I think we just try and move onto the next at bat or the next inning and just keep playing.”

UMass will play again this coming Wednesday on the road against Holy Cross.

James DiLuca can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @DiLucaJames.