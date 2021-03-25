‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is here, and it is very good

After a years-long campaign by fans and members of the cast and crew, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” has finally been released on HBO Max. The film is different than the theatrical cut released in 2017. In late 2016, Director Zack Snyder finished filming principal photography for “Justice League”. In 2017, Snyder left the project because of the death of his daughter, to whom “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is dedicated. Joss Whedon directed reshoots which made significant changes to the film. The theatrical cut released in 2017 is estimated to be mostly compromised of footage from Whedon’s reshoots. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” uses footage exclusively directed by Snyder during the 2016 principal photography. In addition, Snyder filmed a few brief scenes in summer 2020, and HBO Max put in $70 million to complete the film’s visual effects.

Both cuts generally follow Batman and Wonder Woman forming a group of superheroes to stop an alien invasion. Though the basic plot structure is the same, there are many differences that make this cut far superior to the theatrical version.

All of the biggest problems from the Whedon cut are gone. The sexist jokes, Henry Cavill’s strange CGI lip, awful editing and bland score are all gone. The characters, the performances, the writing, the cinematography, the score and the visual effects are all significantly better. Characters who felt empty and generic in the theatrical cut have significantly more to them here.

For a four-hour film, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is incredibly well paced, with the exception of the epilogue. There are six chapter titles if you need to take breaks, though the release does not include an intermission. The film is in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which in this case allows viewers to see more of the image (most American films are shot in a 1.85:1 aspect ratio). Your experience might be different depending on what screen you use to watch, but I thought it worked well.

While it lacks a lot of the political commentary of the prior films, there is still a strong emotional story at the film’s core, as well as many tenets of a solidly entertaining action movie. It continues the story from “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”, but in a more hopeful direction that feels rewarding to viewers of the previous films. In fact, the opening scene of this film replays the ending of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” from a different perspective, showing how Superman’s death draws the attention of Steppenwolf, Darkseid and his Parademons.

The film presents a formidable villain in Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciarán Hinds). Exiled by his nephew, Darkseid, after failing to conquer Earth many years prior, Steppenwolf sees the death of Superman as an opportunity to regain his status on his home planet by going back to Earth in search of the tools he needs to try world domination again. Although he is portrayed through the use of CGI effects, Steppenwolf is a sympathetic character to whom Hinds brings a surprising amount of emotion.

The best character is Cyborg, phenomenally played by Ray Fisher. After his character, Victor Stone, and his mother are invovled in a car crash, his mother dies, and his father uses alien technology to save Victor’s life by replacing most of his flesh with mechanical implements and metal armor. Victor becomes Cyborg, a quasi-Robocop equipped with the processing power of a supercomputer. He hates his dad, both for turning him into Cyborg and for always being absent in his life— although the alien technology saved Victor’s life, he has to hide out in his room because the world believes he is dead and the technology is top-secret.

Batman, played by Ben Affleck, is motivated by guilt over his actions in “Dawn of Justice,” as well as his fears of a coming attack. His new musical theme reflects his character growth: this Batman is more hopeful and heroic than gritty and grim. His paranoia has decreased, but his obsessive tendencies remain, now aimed at bringing together the Justice League.

The revamped Batman theme (and the entire score) is by Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL. As Junkie XL, he co-scored “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”. The way it incorporates subtle aspects of the two prior films’ scores is well done, particularly the hints of Superman’s theme. The alteration at the beginning of Wonder Woman’s theme is definitely overused, and the use of electronic rock was an interesting stylistic choice.

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) gets a lot of action scenes, but her character feels undeveloped. Her history with the Amazons who fought Darkseid thousands of years ago is important to the story, but she never gets to interact with any of them. She has some good moments with Alfred Pennyworth and a sweet scene where she calms a frightened child, but largely remains two-dimensional.

Like Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is descended from people who fought Darkseid in the past: the Atlanteans, Aquaman’s maternal ancestors, allied with the Amazons and others in the initial conflict. Aquaman refuses to accept his responsibilities as king of Atlantis because of his complex relationship with his mother, and the film explores his changing view of his role as a defender of Earth.

The family drama, guilt and angst could make the film feel like it takes itself too seriously, but the Flash (Ezra Miller), provides much-needed comic relief. Although his storyline includes a falsely-imprisoned father, Miller’s charismatic performance and the Flash’s speedster powers are effectively displayed in creative sequences. Superman (Henry Cavill) has the smallest role here out of the League members, but his absence is a major plot point. Substantial time is spent showing Lois Lane and Martha Kent grieving, and Batman’s new approach to superheroism was inspired by the Man of Steel.

The action scenes are clear, well-choreographed and exciting. Each fight feels unique; the characters’ skills and powers are well-visualized and used to great effect. The visual effects used on the main characters are believable and clearly thoughtfully produced, and the final scene includes what I think is one of the best set pieces in any comic book movie. The film has humor, but it actually works, and doesn’t feel forced like it did in the theatrical cut. The humor naturally comes from the characters and the circumstances, and it doesn’t undercut the stakes as it does in many contemporary blockbusters, as no jokes are used during tension-filled sequences.

The film is not perfect. It does have too much exposition. There is definitely too much slow-motion. Snyder used slow-motion a lot in “300” and “Watchmen”, but minimally in “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”. Sometimes it works to great effect in the film, such as in many of the Flash sequences, but at other times, it feels pointless. Other drawn-out scenes feel like yet more fan service. That said, it is definitely better than the 2017 theatrical cut.

