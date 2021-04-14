APD Logs: Saturday, April 10 – Sunday, April 11

The following police logs are from the Amherst Police Department from Saturday, April 10, 2021 to Sunday, April 11, 2021. These reports highlight narratives of incidents that took place during and after the large student gatherings in result of the Massachusetts hockey team’s national championship victory.

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Community Policing

9:16 p.m.: At Hobart Lane, officers spoke with multiple residents of the area. They advised the residents to keep the party at a minimum and under control.

9:29 p.m.: Residents were gathering in the front yard on Triangle Street for the UMass hockey game. Reporter requested police to talk to residents about the town bylaws for noise. They were advised of potential consequences for a noise complaint.

9:57 p.m.: A speaker was blaring facing outside the window on North Pleasant Street. They were celebrating the UMass national championship. Residents were informed of town bylaws and turned the speaker down.

10:23 p.m.: On North Pleasant Street, officers observed a small gathering of people dancing outside, with music playing at a fair level. Party was advised to continue to abide by town bylaws.

10:49 p.m.: A small gathering was met by officers at the Townehouse Apartments. Residents had a small fire pit that officers told them to put out and were advised that they needed a permit through the town of Amherst to have an open burning. Officers additionally informed residents to continue to adhere to town bylaws. A verbal warning was issued.

Assist Citizen

10:00 p.m.: On East Pleasant Street, reporting party called with consternation about a lot of activity outside that “sounds like a riot” and that it “scared him.” Police units were in the area and monitored the situation.

Noise Complaint

10:09 p.m.: A reporting party stated that a wild gathering involving public drinking was seen at the fraternity house near the intersection on North Pleasant Street. The area was searched, and there was no observed loud party at the location. Gone at arrival.

10:25 p.m.: A reporting party stated that a loud party was situated on Sunset Avenue. The area was searched and found a small gathering at the listed location. The party cleared for the night and was issued a verbal warning for noise.

10:51 p.m.: There was a report of a loud party on Stony Hill Road. The noise was gone on arrival of officers.

10:53 p.m.: Reporting party called stating there were fireworks going off on Fearing Street. Officers arrived and conducted a search, which concluded negative findings. Gone on arrival.

11:08 p.m.: Reporting party affirmed that there was loud yelling and celebrating coming from the building next to theirs. Officers arrived and explained town bylaws. A verbal warning was issued.

11:11 p.m.: Reporting party stated that the house to their right, on South Prospect Street, had loud voices from an ongoing party. There was a small gathering on the back deck which was cleared out. The resident was advised of a noise complaint. A verbal warning was issued.

11:12 p.m.: On Triangle Street, there was a report of a small gathering that contained loud music and fireworks. Officers arrived at the location and spoke with the residents who ended the party by clearing the guests and shutting the music off. No fireworks were found. A verbal warning was issued.

Liquor Law Violation

10:18 p.m.: Officer stopped a person walking down the sidewalk of Fearing Street carrying an open container of Busch beer. The listed party was informed of town bylaws and received a verbal warning.

10:22 p.m.: A party on Fearing Street was seen hiding an open can of Bud Light seltzer behind his leg on the public sidewalk. Party was summoned for minor in possession and open container.

10:27 p.m.: A party was seen walking with open Bud Light on Main Street. A warning was issued.

10:40 p.m.: On Main Street, two parties, under 21, were witnessed walking down the listed location with possession of three Bud Light seltzers and one Corona seltzer. Both parties were summoned for minor in possession.

Suspicious

10:26 p.m.: At Puffton Village, there were reports of firecrackers going off. Residents were seen running inside but came back outside to speak with officers at the scene. Both residents handed over the rest of the firecrackers and were issued a verbal warning.

10:34 p.m.: Reporting of observation that fireworks were going off on Allen Street. Residents were informed of the consequences resulting from their actions. A verbal warning was issued.

Sunday, April 11th, 2021

Noise Complaint

12:17 a.m.: There was a report of a loud party on Longmeadow Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found no party, and no noise was heard in the area. Gone on arrival.

1:47 a.m.: Reporting party communicated that there was a small gathering of people outside playing hockey and drinking games. Residents were advised of the complaint and town bylaws. Residents agreed to bring the small gathering back inside for the rest of the night. A verbal warning was issued.

8:41 a.m.: There was a report on Sunset Avenue of four college-aged males outside speaking and listening to music loudly. They were informed of the noise complaint and turned off the music and they all returned back inside. A verbal warning was issued.

Liquor Law Violation

12:57 a.m.: On Triangle Street, an officer observed the party carrying a can of Bud Light beer. Officer approached the party that claimed the can was empty and that they were going to dispose of it. The can was confirmed empty. Officer explained town bylaws stating rules of open container and minor possession. The party was deemed compliant and a verbal warning was issued.

Vandalism

5:00 p.m.: Residents on Fearing Street reported that their blue and yellow ping pong table was stolen from their front lawn between the time of 9:35-10:00 p.m. on Saturday. They also noted that their car possibly may have been keyed on the passenger side during that time, although they are not sure. No suspects listed at this time. A couple of hours later, residents called back and asserted that the two listed fraternity brothers from North Pleasant Street had the table and were returning it. Officers spoke with the fraternity brothers and they denied keying anyone’s car. There is no evidence to suggest they did.

6:59 p.m.: Officers spoke with two residents who claimed to have stolen the ping pong table from Fearing Street. The two residents were initially apprehensive but ultimately clarified that it was a prank and were regretful. Both professed no involvement with the keying incident. The table will be returned. Residents are to expect a follow up call.

