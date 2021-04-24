Procyk leads UMass over Fairfield with career-high six goals

The Minutemen offense was on full display as 11 different players found the back of the net

The Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team made the trip down to Fairfield Saturday in hopes of ending its three-game losing streak. UMass (4-4, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association) did just that as they defeated the Stags (2-8, 0-7 CAA) by seven goals, winning 21-14.

After scoring eight goals in the first half, the Minutemen scored 13 in the second giving themselves 21 for the game. The last time UMass scored 21 goals in a single game was against Boston College, 20 years ago. For even more perspective, Boston College no longer has a men’s lacrosse team.

The Minutemen found success in the offensive zone by spreading the ball around. Goals were scored by 11 different players for UMass. While multiple players shined on the field Saturday, it was junior attackman Gabriel Procyk who stood out the most. Procyk recorded a new career-high six goals and logged one assist which was good enough to give himself another new career-high with seven total points.

“As a left hander on attack, he’s going to get a lot of touches especially in transition and extra man. Most of the guys on our team are right handers so when you think about transition they’re going to come down his side, on a lefty side with their right hand,” head coach Greg Canella said. “He did a good job finishing the ball inside and outside.”

Procyk has been vitally important to UMass’ offensive production this season. He has recorded three or more goals in four different games this season. Not only did Procyk find the net six times in Saturday’s game against Fairfield, but he did so very efficiently as he shot the ball eight times, not scoring on just two of his shots.

The junior attackman has displayed his efficiency shooting the ball throughout the season. Procyk has registered 37 shots on goal and found the back of the cage 21 times. His 21 goals on the year lead the Minutemen with freshman Dillon Arrant in second with 18 of his own. Procyk has also dished out four assists thus far this season, bringing him to 25 total points, leading the Minutemen.

Procyk’s scoring ability was on full display against Fairfield. He displayed his ability to turn around and shoot, his ability to receive a pass and quickly shoot as well as his ability to dodge from outside and generate himself a shooting lane.

“It’s good to see Gabe do that, I know he’s a little disappointed in his performance last couple weeks, good to see him get back on track,” Canella said.

Procyk and the Minutemen will look to carry their momentum from their win Saturday into their regular-season finale Friday against Delaware. The Blue Hens (9-2, 6-1 CAA) currently sit at the top of the CAA rankings. UMass will look to pull off the upset on Friday, April 30, faceoff is set for 5 p.m.

