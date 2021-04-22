Special Issue: Earth Day 2021
The Opinion and News teams present the Earth Day 2021 Special Issue
Opinion:
UMass Amherst needs to make the commitment to 100 percent renewable energy
Nuclear power will be essential for combatting climate change
We can make tiny homes even mightier
To help secure a green future, Biden should institute a carbon tax
Massachusetts must pass the 100 Percent Clean Act
NFTs are not worth the environmental cost
Climate change is an intersectional issue
Conservatives too can fight climate change
The Texas freeze shows a desperate need for climate action
We need to think differently about the climate crisis
News:
