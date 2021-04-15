UMPD Logs: Saturday, April 10 – Sunday, April 11

The logs show student-involved celebratory gatherings all throughout campus

The listed University of Massachusetts Police Department logs from Saturday, April 10, 2021 to Sunday, April 11, 2021, entail the subsequent student events after the University’s earning of the hockey national title.

Saturday, April 10th, 2021

Assist Agency

9:28 p.m.: Officer stated that an estimated gathering of about 200 students crowded at the Southwest basketball court.

9:28 p.m.: Officer asserts that there were three news crews located in lot 71. Additionally, an estimation of 40-50 people was heading down Mass Avenue toward Southwest Residential Area.

9:42 p.m.: Reports communicated that students were throwing plastic chairs and tables into the crowd.

9:42 p.m.: Officer announced that the crowd had then reached around 600 students. Vehicles had difficulty passing through. Southwest circle vehicle access was then blocked off.

10:09 p.m.: Officers ordered a party to get down from a basketball hoop. The crowd then began to disperse.

10:09 p.m.: The Southwest Circle was back open to traffic.

10:09 p.m.: Officer voiced the gathering in Southwest disbanded in fear of previously stated officers. Units were stationed at the time, closely monitoring the rest of campus.

10:22 p.m.: Cadet officer stated that people were jumping into the Campus Pond.

10:22 p.m.: Officer informs that the crowd has redeveloped by the Campus Pond. Cadets state that people are jumping in the pond. Approximately a gathering of 200 students at this time.

10:22 p.m.: Officer asserts there is no evidence of students jumping into the pond.

10:22 p.m.: Officer affirms that a crowd of about 100 students were celebrating in Northeast Residential Area at this time.

10:22 p.m.: Reported that the gathering was separating.

9-11 Hang-up Call

10:38 p.m.: Voices were heard in the background of a 9-11 call, but there were no apparent sounds of distress coming through. Officers searched and stated that no one was in the area outside the Durfee Conservatory where the call was received.

11:36 p.m.: A call was received where many reported voices were heard. No visible signs of affliction.

11:43 p.m.: Officer stated that the call received in Southwest proved no one in the area is in need of aid.

Liquor Law Violation

11:11 p.m.: On Orchard Hill Drive, party witnessed with liquor law violation. A small amount was dumped on the scene. There was an investigation with no final reports.

11:29 p.m.: Outside of the Isenberg School of Management, by the Fine Arts Center, a liquor law violation occurred. A small amount was reportedly destroyed on the scene.

11:53 p.m.: Outside the University Health Services, a party was seen with a liquor law violation. A small amount was destroyed on the scene. An investigation was prompted with no reports.

Assist Citizen

11:32 p.m.: Officer stated that he provided a courtesy transfer conduct for two males from Southwest to Breckenridge in Hadley.

Annoying Behavior

11:59 p.m.: A Residential Assistant of Crabtree Hall stated that there was a large gathering in the area of Northeast at the Quad. Reporting included that the crowd was throwing toilet paper into the trees, as well as forming a described “fight circle.”

Sunday, April 11th, 2021

Annoying Behavior

12:09 a.m.: Officers arrived at the scene. The Quad had been cleared with just students passing through.

12:11 a.m.: Officers informed that there was no fight in the previously witnessed “fight circle.” It was just students using lightsabers.

Suspicious Person/Activity

1:54 a.m.: At the Campus Pond near the library side on North Pleasant Street, the reporting party affirmed that she was approached by a male party that had red hair, a white t-shirt and appeared to have some sort of facial hair.

1:59 a.m.: Officers were with the reporting party.

2:06 a.m.: Officer states that he witnessed a group gathered near the pond for a while but did not observe said group approach anyone.

2:18 a.m.: All units reported to be clear. Party was gone on arrival.

Intoxicated Person

2:23 a.m.: At Lot on Thatcher Road, there was a report of an ethyl alcohol intoxicated female party.

2:26 a.m.: The listed party did not meet probable cause criteria.

