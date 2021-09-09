Filippo Begliardi Ghidini comes up big for UMass men’s soccer with brace in double overtime win against Central Connecticut State

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team continues to roll on after taking down Central Connecticut State in a thrilling 2-1 double overtime win on Wednesday.

UMass (3-0-1) were led by Alec Hughes, Filippo Begliardi Ghidini and Yosuke Hanya who played a pivotal role in the Minutemen’s success over the Blue Devils (0-4). From the opening minute, the front three wreaked havoc on CCSU’s defense and showed that they were going to be a handful to defend throughout the game. The struggle for UMass came throughout much of the second half, needing to get that second goal to avoid finishing with a draw.

“What took us over [the cliff] was a little bit of quality from Yosuke [Hanya],” UMass coach Fran O’Leary said. “He kept going and a terrific finish from Filippo [Begliardi Ghidini]. Yosuke [Hanya] did great as he did throughout the game and then played the final ball, which was really good from him. It was a great finish by Filippo [Begliardi Ghidini]. It was a bit of quality. You get a lot of shots, but you need a bit of quality and magic and that was what got us in today.”

The quality for Begliardi Ghidini never lacked throughout the game as the forward showcased all of his talents on the pitch. In the 18th minute, Hughes made a scorching run with the ball down the right side of CCSU’s box and played a delightful pass to Begliardi Ghidini who was waiting at the back post. Begliardi Ghidini received the pass and tapped in the ball for the finish to give UMass a 1-0 lead. Hughes has been key to UMass’ success this year and he proved why in the opening half against the Blue Devils.

It wasn’t until the 102nd minute in the second half of overtime where Begliardi Ghidini shined. The game winning play was set up by Hanya who played an incidental one-two touch with a CCSU defender setting him up in front of the box for a through ball towards Begliardi Ghidini’s direction. Begliardi Ghidini set himself up for a one-timer where he rocketed the ball pass the Blue Devil’s keeper into the back of the net to secure the win for the Minutemen.

“It feels great [to get the winning goal],” Begliardi Ghidini said. “It feels great to be 3-0-1 and to be undefeated of course. Central Connecticut was a tough team, so we didn’t take it for granted to get a result today. We did a good job and pushed through and we won in overtime. I was able to score so I am happy for that, but I am happy because the team won.”

Hanya, who set up the winning goal, put in a workload and then some in the overtime win. Hanya played every minute of the game and was a menace to the Blue Devil’s defense. The midfielder created opportunity after opportunity for UMass, yet each chance couldn’t find the net. His footwork and dribbling were on display in the win as he transitioned the ball effortlessly from UMass’ end into CCSU’s half throughout the game.

“Yosuke [Hanya] is an amazing player,” Begliardi Ghidini said. “It’s very fun to play with him and Alec [Hughes]. He is more of a scorer so hopefully more goals will come this season. Of course I am excited because we have a lot of young players playing as well. It’s going to be a very good season for all of us.”

UMass continues its nonconference schedule with a matchup against Vermont Saturday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Rudd field.

