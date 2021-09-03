UMass men’s soccer wins two in a row as it defeats Boston University 2-1

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team defeated Boston University to earn its second win of the season. The Minutemen (2-0-1) capitalized on two chances in the first half and were able to withstand the Terriers (0-3) attack just enough in the final 45 minutes to win 2-1.

“We are absolutely delighted to beat a good BU team on the road,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “It’s our best performance of the season.”

UMass took a strong lead in the first half scoring two goals. Joe Leslie scored off a penalty kick for his third goal of the season in the 44th minute, while Alec Hughes scored his first goal of the season in the 30th minute. Hughes’ shot came off a great through ball from Yosuke Hanya into the box.

“The first goal was terrific; we built from the back and just went through a well-organized BU team and then worked the second goal well with a through ball,” O’Leary said.

BU had a hard time finding the back of the net as they took 16 shots while only scoring one. Credit must be given to UMass Goalkeeper Marvyn Dorchin however who, after getting his first clean sheet of the year last game, had five saves with only one goal allowed.

While leading the game 2-0 going into the second half, UMass seemed to coast through the final 45 minutes.

“What we have to work on still is our consistency,” O’Leary said. “We gave up control of the game in the second half and were a little tentative with a two nil lead and could have been a little braver. BU is a very good team, and they are going to come at you on the whole field.” O’Leary said.

O’Leary has seen improvement through the opening three games of the season, praising his side’s shape and passing as the main contributor to their success.

“Our team shape was better, and our lines were tighter and more compact,” O’Leary said. “Our ball movement was good and our collective pressing from our front three was much improved.”

“Really delighted with our performance tonight it’s a big step forward. Still a lot of work to be done.” O’Leary said.

The Minutemen are set to face Central Connecticut State at home Sept. 8.

