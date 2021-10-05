Fifteen Latinx fashion brands to check out during Hispanic Heritage Month

Five Latin-American countries have independence days that fall on September 15; Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Accordingly, September 15 to October 15 marks National Hispanic Heritage Month.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, I have curated a collection of various Latinx-owned brands for every price range.

High-Priced

Cuyana

Founder(s): Karla Gallardo (Ecuadorian-American) and Shilpa Shah

Selling: Classic minimalist apparel/accessories

Price Range: $75-$300

Available: Online

Favorite Item: Silk Wide-Leg Cropped Pants

Who says you can’t have it all? Cuyana’s wide leg cropped pants combine the comfort of sweatpants with the polished look of dress pants. The loose-fitting pants have a wide elastic band and are high-waisted which pairs well with a fitted crop top or a neutral bodysuit for a comfortable night-out with friends.

Esteban Cortazar x Desigual

Founder(s): Esteban Cortazar (Colombian-American)

Selling: Bold Tropical Printed Apparel

Price Range: $74-$237

Available: Farfetch (digital luxury fashion retailer)

Favorite Item: South Beach midi dress

This dress will make you want to travel to trendy South Beach, as it is covered with sophisticated patchwork of graphic prints filled with palm trees. Keep the accessories minimal because this dress will steal all the attention away.

Joanna Ortiz

Founder(s): Joanna Ortiz (Colombian)

Selling: Vibrantly designed formalwear

Price Range: $500+, discounted clothes available for $250-$500 on Outnet

Available: Net-a-Porter, Outnet

Favorite Item: Dandyism Spice broderie anglaise cotton peplum dress

This is a beautiful burgundy lace trim cocktail dress with ruffled cuffs. The silhouette flatters most body shapes as it cinches at the waist and flares out at the hips giving the illusion of a smaller waist.

Pepa Pombo

Founder(s): Pepa Pombo (Colombia)

Selling: Feminine blouses, skirts and dresses with romantic detailing

Price Range: $240 USD- $900 USD

Available: Online

Favorite Item: Sade Top

This one-shoulder light blue knitted blouse looks good for nearly every occasion. For a daytime look, pair it with black skinny jeans and brown ankle boots. To transition to an edgier night look, throw on a leather jacket.

Casa Nortes

Founder(s): Unknown, but all pieces are hand-made by woman-owned Raramuri workshop in Mexico

Selling: Feminine blouses, skirts and dresses with romantic detailing

Price Range: $100 USD- $250 USD

Available: Online

Favorite Item: The Mecha Top in White Wild Flowers

This floral-printed blouse is made with breathable 100 percent cotton fabric and allows for fluid movement while remaining chic and sleek.

Moderately Priced

Thalia Sodi

Founder: Thalia Sodi (Mexican)

Selling: Apparel/Accessories/Shoes

Price Range: $20-$120

Available: Macys, Amazon

Favorite Item: Thalia Sodi Women’s Vada Closed Toe Knee High Fashion Boots

These knee-high boots are perfect for the new fall season. Remain fashionable, warm and comfortable while strutting around campus.

Pulaski

Founder(s): Fernando Amador (of Mexican descent)

Selling: Quality sustainable footwear made from vegan leather

Price Range: $25- $75 USD

Available: Online

Favorite item: Fiorella Camel

These gorgeous camel-colored cactus leather sandals are sure to make a statement wherever you go. They have a square toe with a small chunky heel and an intricately designed braided leather strap. Sliding these stylish sandals on will elevate any casual outfit.

Xio by Ylette

Founder(s): Ylette Luis

Selling: Simple, minimalistic jewelry

Price Range: $20-$55

Available: Online

Favorite Item: Linked Bracelet

Charm any room into with this sparkly link bracelet made of white gold-plated brass.

Alessandra Palms

Founder(s): Alessandra Palms

Selling: Party dress and nightwear attire

Price Range: $40 -$250

Available: Online

Favorite Item: Paraiso Handbag

This structured handbag incorporates indigenous craftsmanship techniques and an array of sun designs.

Camila Coelho Collection

Founder(s): Camila Coelho

Selling: Party dress and nightwear attire

Price Range: $40 -$250

Available: Revolve

Favorite Item: Davide Blazer Dress

This dress is the perfect mix of soft, sophisticated and sensual with the muted nude color, tailored structure, padded shoulders, short hemline and a pretty bow to top it all off.

Low Priced

Coco Peach Jewelry

Founder(s): Jessica Strang

Selling: Affordable Jewelry

Price Range: $12-$65

Available: Online

Favorite Item: Carolina Disc Earrings

Bring back 70s flair with these retro disc-shaped 14-karat gold plated earrings that will surely makes you the star of night.

Lights Label

Founder(s): Kathleen Lights

Selling: Bright casual wear and accessories

Price Range: $20-$100

Available: Online

Favorite Item: Muy Cozy Sweatpants

Lounge around in style and comfort in these bright pink angle-length cotton sweatpants.

Mundolatinx

Founder(s): Luna Diaz

Selling: Proudly Latinx T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, Caps

Price Range: $4-$35

Available: Etsy Shop

Favorite Item: “Juntos” Smiley Face T-shirt

This tee is features an adorable design; two smiley faces smushed together with a small hand on each side. Below it is a word, “Juntos,” which in English means “strong.” It is great message of staying together as a community.

Nalgona Positive Shop

Founder(s): Gloria Lucas

Selling: Graphic tees and colorful accessories promoting body-positivity

Price Range: $5-$99

Available: Etsy Shop

Favorite Item: “Our Brown Bodies and lives are sacred” racerback tank top

A message that cannot be repeated enough. Make both a fashion and social justice statement with this top.

ThePolymathLatina

Founder(s): Erika Hernandez

Selling: T-shirts with slogans, stickers, custom printing and design

Price Range: $22-$32

Available: Etsy Shop

Favorite Item: “Chula and Unbothered” Lavender Sweatshirt . For non-Spanish speaks, chula is slang for an attractive woman.

This unique sweatshirt is perfect for the lazy days when you’re binging a new show instead of studying for your next exam.

Samourra Rene can be reached at [email protected].