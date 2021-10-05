Fifteen Latinx fashion brands to check out during Hispanic Heritage Month
From high-end designs to Etsy shops
October 5, 2021
Five Latin-American countries have independence days that fall on September 15; Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Accordingly, September 15 to October 15 marks National Hispanic Heritage Month.
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, I have curated a collection of various Latinx-owned brands for every price range.
High-Priced
- Cuyana
Founder(s): Karla Gallardo (Ecuadorian-American) and Shilpa Shah
Selling: Classic minimalist apparel/accessories
Price Range: $75-$300
Available: Online
Favorite Item: Silk Wide-Leg Cropped Pants
Who says you can’t have it all? Cuyana’s wide leg cropped pants combine the comfort of sweatpants with the polished look of dress pants. The loose-fitting pants have a wide elastic band and are high-waisted which pairs well with a fitted crop top or a neutral bodysuit for a comfortable night-out with friends.
- Esteban Cortazar x Desigual
Founder(s): Esteban Cortazar (Colombian-American)
Selling: Bold Tropical Printed Apparel
Price Range: $74-$237
Available: Farfetch (digital luxury fashion retailer)
Favorite Item: South Beach midi dress
This dress will make you want to travel to trendy South Beach, as it is covered with sophisticated patchwork of graphic prints filled with palm trees. Keep the accessories minimal because this dress will steal all the attention away.
- Joanna Ortiz
Founder(s): Joanna Ortiz (Colombian)
Selling: Vibrantly designed formalwear
Price Range: $500+, discounted clothes available for $250-$500 on Outnet
Available: Net-a-Porter, Outnet
Favorite Item: Dandyism Spice broderie anglaise cotton peplum dress
This is a beautiful burgundy lace trim cocktail dress with ruffled cuffs. The silhouette flatters most body shapes as it cinches at the waist and flares out at the hips giving the illusion of a smaller waist.
- Pepa Pombo
Founder(s): Pepa Pombo (Colombia)
Selling: Feminine blouses, skirts and dresses with romantic detailing
Price Range: $240 USD- $900 USD
Available: Online
Favorite Item: Sade Top
This one-shoulder light blue knitted blouse looks good for nearly every occasion. For a daytime look, pair it with black skinny jeans and brown ankle boots. To transition to an edgier night look, throw on a leather jacket.
- Casa Nortes
Founder(s): Unknown, but all pieces are hand-made by woman-owned Raramuri workshop in Mexico
Selling: Feminine blouses, skirts and dresses with romantic detailing
Price Range: $100 USD- $250 USD
Available: Online
Favorite Item: The Mecha Top in White Wild Flowers
This floral-printed blouse is made with breathable 100 percent cotton fabric and allows for fluid movement while remaining chic and sleek.
Moderately Priced
- Thalia Sodi
Founder: Thalia Sodi (Mexican)
Selling: Apparel/Accessories/Shoes
Price Range: $20-$120
Available: Macys, Amazon
Favorite Item: Thalia Sodi Women’s Vada Closed Toe Knee High Fashion Boots
These knee-high boots are perfect for the new fall season. Remain fashionable, warm and comfortable while strutting around campus.
- Pulaski
Founder(s): Fernando Amador (of Mexican descent)
Selling: Quality sustainable footwear made from vegan leather
Price Range: $25- $75 USD
Available: Online
Favorite item: Fiorella Camel
These gorgeous camel-colored cactus leather sandals are sure to make a statement wherever you go. They have a square toe with a small chunky heel and an intricately designed braided leather strap. Sliding these stylish sandals on will elevate any casual outfit.
- Xio by Ylette
Founder(s): Ylette Luis
Selling: Simple, minimalistic jewelry
Price Range: $20-$55
Available: Online
Favorite Item: Linked Bracelet
Charm any room into with this sparkly link bracelet made of white gold-plated brass.
- Alessandra Palms
Founder(s): Alessandra Palms
Selling: Party dress and nightwear attire
Price Range: $40 -$250
Available: Online
Favorite Item: Paraiso Handbag
This structured handbag incorporates indigenous craftsmanship techniques and an array of sun designs.
- Camila Coelho Collection
Founder(s): Camila Coelho
Selling: Party dress and nightwear attire
Price Range: $40 -$250
Available: Revolve
Favorite Item: Davide Blazer Dress
This dress is the perfect mix of soft, sophisticated and sensual with the muted nude color, tailored structure, padded shoulders, short hemline and a pretty bow to top it all off.
Low Priced
- Coco Peach Jewelry
Founder(s): Jessica Strang
Selling: Affordable Jewelry
Price Range: $12-$65
Available: Online
Favorite Item: Carolina Disc Earrings
Bring back 70s flair with these retro disc-shaped 14-karat gold plated earrings that will surely makes you the star of night.
- Lights Label
Founder(s): Kathleen Lights
Selling: Bright casual wear and accessories
Price Range: $20-$100
Available: Online
Favorite Item: Muy Cozy Sweatpants
Lounge around in style and comfort in these bright pink angle-length cotton sweatpants.
- Mundolatinx
Founder(s): Luna Diaz
Selling: Proudly Latinx T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, Caps
Price Range: $4-$35
Available: Etsy Shop
Favorite Item: “Juntos” Smiley Face T-shirt
This tee is features an adorable design; two smiley faces smushed together with a small hand on each side. Below it is a word, “Juntos,” which in English means “strong.” It is great message of staying together as a community.
- Nalgona Positive Shop
Founder(s): Gloria Lucas
Selling: Graphic tees and colorful accessories promoting body-positivity
Price Range: $5-$99
Available: Etsy Shop
Favorite Item: “Our Brown Bodies and lives are sacred” racerback tank top
A message that cannot be repeated enough. Make both a fashion and social justice statement with this top.
- ThePolymathLatina
Founder(s): Erika Hernandez
Selling: T-shirts with slogans, stickers, custom printing and design
Price Range: $22-$32
Available: Etsy Shop
Favorite Item: “Chula and Unbothered” Lavender Sweatshirt . For non-Spanish speaks, chula is slang for an attractive woman.
This unique sweatshirt is perfect for the lazy days when you’re binging a new show instead of studying for your next exam.
Samourra Rene can be reached at [email protected].
