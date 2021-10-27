Halloween costumes based on the 10 UMass Colleges

Many of us are guilty of uttering the same old phrase, “I don’t know what I’m going to be for Halloween.” Not to fear – here is a comprehensive list of last-minute costumes for each University of Massachusetts college. The 10 colleges are Education, Engineering, Humanities and Fine Arts, Information and Computer Science, Natural Sciences, Nursing, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Isenberg, Public Health and Health Sciences and Stockbridge. Let’s get to the costumes!

Education– Taylor Swift (Folklore Era)

Any Taylor Swift fan knows the significance of the literary references and decadent vocabulary Swift employed in her 2020 album, “Folklore.” This makes it the only acceptable costume choice for those in the college of education. (Unless “RED [Taylor’s Version]” coming out on November 12 defeats it, but Halloween will have passed by then.)

Engineering– X Æ A-Xii Musk

Elon Musk’s most intricately engineered project, and the newest establishment to the Musk industry, son “X” has changed the world of engineering as we know it. His name has created a groundbreaking reaction to how we view the world of Engineering.

White Colored Beanie, draw stripes to represent a newborn beanie

White Colored Clothing

Write “X Æ A-Xii” on a shirt

Humanities and Fine Arts– Grimes

Grimes studied Russian (and Neuroscience) in college, making her a qualified HFA major. Her outfits, makeup and sonic abilities establish her as one of the most artistic musicians of our generation, and Claire of X. (Grimes mentioned that X calls her by her real name and refuses to call her “Mom”.)

Pink Hair Extensions

Bright Colored Eyeshadow

Dark Colored Clothing

Information and Computer Sciences – Codename: Kids Next Door

This early 2000’s cartoon is known for its techy characters with the ability to create complex, difficult inventions. None of this is possible without the power of code.

White Colored Sneakers

Primary Colored Sweater

Dark Colored Sunglasses

Natural Sciences– Enviropig

An animal science fun fact of the day: Some pigs are genetically engineered to be better than other non-engineered swine. The leading elite of animals deserves to be recognized for one memorable night.

Pink Colored Clothing

Print a “GMO” tag, and tape on a shirt

Tape pictures of nuts, bolts, and washers on a shirt

Nursing – Red Blood Cell

The most important type of cell, the red blood cell carries oxygen to our entire body. It also brings carbon dioxide to the lungs, giving us the ability to replace it with oxygen. Being able to support humans is a representation of great nurses and all they do.

Red Poster Paper (Cut out two circles, and attach to front and back)

Or you can order a Red Blood Cell T-Shirt

Social and Behavioral Sciences– Kelly Clarkson

The SBS college itself is so vast and versatile, similar to country-pop star, Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson’s resume ranges from the hit single “Since You’ve Been Gone” to starring in the “Trolls”movie series. The world would be lost without her, likewise to the SBS crowd.

Brown/Blonde Extensions

Big Earrings

Statement Necklace

Low-waisted Jeans

Long Tight T-Shirt (Optional: Layered tank for a true 00’s look)

Isenberg– Pumpkin

Everyone in Isenberg looks and seems different, but they’re all still studying various concentrations within the business field. Similarly, all pumpkins look different, but they’re all still pumpkins.

Orange Colored Shirt

Sharpie (Optional: Draw ​​jack-o’-lantern face on shirt)

Pumpkin Hat (Or use green hair spray/wax)

Public Health and Health Sciences– Plague Doctor

Since the start of the pandemic, the Plague Doctor’s haunting mask and cloak have been seen everywhere. It would be a great statement piece as you are working towards preventing the spread of the disease. Everyone should know, even at your Halloween party.

Plague Doctor Face Mask

Black Colored Dress

Stockbridge– The Ocean Spray Cranberry Man

The Ocean Spray Cranberry men are the most prominent farmers known around Massachusetts. Many of the items needed for this costume are what many wear on an everyday basis, making it the easiest costume on the list!

Hat (With “The Ocean Spray” logo taped on)

Plaid Flannel

Dark Colored Overalls

Bag of Cranberries or Bottle of Juice

