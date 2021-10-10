UMass field hockey comes together to honor Philippa “Scotty” Scott

The Massachusetts field hockey team started off its 3-0 win against Yale on a more lighthearted note by honoring field hockey alumna, Philippa “Scotty” Scott on Sunday.

While the Minutewomen (9-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10) warmed up for their game against the Bulldogs (4-7, 1-2 Ivy League), they wore t-shirts that said “Philippa ‘Scotty’ Scott, 1969-2021” on the back of them.

“We had a lot of alumni who were honoring her and before the game we talked about playing for a bigger purpose, something that is greater than yourself,” UMass coach Barb Weinberg said. “For us to come out and play with that amount of passion for our alums here, I am really proud of them.”

Philippa was a member of the UMass field hockey team from 1989-92 and was able to make a huge impact on the UMass community. She made Minutewomen field hockey history by having the most wins in a single season by a goalie with 21. She is also tied for the third most shutouts with 14.

“It’s super special, especially for me as a goalkeeper being able to protect the ‘Chuk on a day that we are honoring her life,” Marlise van Tonder said. “I know she has had a huge impact on our alumni and the program as whole, so it was really cool to have a good game honoring her.”

Joy Wood, a former teammate of Scott’s spoke during halftime of the contest to recount the memories she has of Scott as a teammate.

“On the field she was tenacious and an incredibly successful goalie,” Wood said. “Every day she made me a better player because I trusted her ability at the goalie position so much that I never had to play tentative [as a center back].”

Both Scott and Wood were a part of UMass’ final four team in 1992. At the time the Minutewomen were ranked number three in the country. That UMass team ended the season with a 21-2 overall record and won the Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles.

“We were a strong, cohesive team on and off the field and she was always one of our anchors,” Wood said.

Scott came over to UMass from England on a scholarship. Before that, she played field hockey for Team England and competed at the Junior World Cup in Canada at the age of only eighteen.

Even the younger UMass community and players want to honor Philippa and keep her memory alive.

“I think it’s really important to honor our alums because they have built this legacy and we are just another person in the history, so I think it’s really important to honor them because they have played a big role in the history,” Georgie McTear said.

Scott graduated from UMass with a bachelor’s degree in adaptive physical education.

After her time at UMass came to an end, Scott went over to Connecticut to play another sport that she loved, Soccer. She played for Connecticut’s Women’s Soccer League, and the Central Connecticut Coed Soccer League.

Scott also devoted a lot of time to Addicus’ Legacy dog rescue, an organization that she founded to save Texas shelter dogs and find them homes in the Texas area and New England.

Scott passed away in August, but through the countless individuals she touched both at UMass and in her community, she will not be forgotten.

