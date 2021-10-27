Weekly Playlist 10/26

Name: Molly Hamilton, Assistant Arts Editor

Song: “Dealer” – Lana Del Rey

Released just seven months after “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” Lana Del Rey’s eighth studio album, “Blue Banisters” is anything but rushed. The album might be Del Rey’s most unique experiment to date. “Dealer,” featuring Miles Kane, places mellow verses in contrast to a scorching chorus. Every emotion ranging from anger to grief is conveyed in just a few repeated lines. Del Rey’s usual sultry tone is replaced by near-screaming, “I don’t wanna live / I don’t wanna give you nothing.” The result is an uncomfortably raw piece of music that may go down as the singer’s most emotionally resonant work yet.

Name: Astghik Dion, Head Arts Editor

Song: “Stars Align” – Majid Jordan, Drake

Majid Jordan re-establish their well-deserved place as the modern-day kings of sensual disco with their new album, “Wildest Dreams.” The Canadian duo teamed up with fellow Toronto native, Drake, on the third track of their record, “Stars Align” to preach the urgency of intimacy. With special shoutouts to women whose suns are in Aries and Libra, the song envelopes the seduction that falls under the stars and plays an omen to the desperation that can only come with nighttime.

Name: Ana Pietrewicz, Editor-in-Chief

Song: “THOT’S PRAYER!” – JPEGMAFIA

Brooklyn-based artist JPEGMAFIA is back on the scene with his new LP, aptly titled, “LP!” Peggy’s brand of experimental hip-hop is sometimes stranger than fiction, but always a trip — like the album’s seventh track, “THOT’S PRAYER!” The song interpolates a dissonant version of Britney Spears’ pop classic “…Baby One More Time” throughout (#FreeBritney,) and the familiar, dreamy chorus clashes with Peggy’s more industrial lyrics and instrumental. It’s a perfect sample of JPEGMAFIA’s best — ethereal and wacky, but still a banger.

Name: Vera Gold, Head Social Media Editor

Song: “SG” – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, LISA

Four globally recognized artists, one infectious dance track. “SG” combines DJ Snake’s catchy production, Ozuna’s smooth vocals, Megan Thee Stallion’s confident hip-hop flow and LISA from BLACKPINK’s bright energy. These names are powerful on their own; their success shines in each of their respective genres. “SG,” short for ‘sexy girl’, highlights the charisma of each artist as their vocal colors mix playfully over a sultry reggaeton beat. Spanish verses swing to English ones in this Latin club song that’ll make you want to “sway all night.”

Name: Jarius Kidd, Assistant Social Media Editor

Song: “Bound” – Wet, Blood Orange

Ushered by the somber sounds of a keyboard comes a piece from the indie-pop duo Wet, and R&B singer Blood Orange. Pulsing rhythms and soulful vocals serve as the catalyst for this track, whose message is one of holding on to something that could never be. Lines like “bound to you, blood and time / Throw me out another line” are simple yet evocative. Creating this visceral sense of yearning and desperation that breaks over you like the ocean waves. So, know that whether you’re driving late at night, or staring existentially into the ceiling, you have the perfect song to vibe to.

Name: Sierra Thornton, Collegian Staff Writer

Song: “Favorite (Vampire)” – NCT 127

Just in time for the upcoming holiday, the K-POP group NCT 127 returns with a pleasant addition towards the Halloween season’s roster. Beginning with a hypnotic whistle tone that continues throughout the song’s runtime, the instruments of this track feel intimate and sensual. This is a story that has been told many times before, showing how a love so intoxicating though still dangerous could be the end of you both. Yet, the group’s approach feels refreshing with immersion that grips listeners tight. This song is what Edward Cullen wishes he could be in the greater vampire sphere.