‘Hot Girl Summer’ is all year round

Megan Thee Stallion, Houston-based rapper and self-proclaimed “Hot Girl Coach” released her newest project, “Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives” on Oct. 29. A 20-song mix of highly anticipated freestyles from the vault, skits and all-new tracks, Megan proves once again she is in the game to stay. “Hot Girl Summer” isn’t limited to a season.

Megan returns to her original alter ego, Tina Snow, on this album, a nod to her day one fans and a reminder she’s been the same since her start. Her music, full of overtly sexual lyrics and “Hot Girl Anthems,” has been the same as the cyphers she posted on YouTube in college years ago. “Something for Thee Hotties” is full of the same Megan we know and love, and that’s exactly what we need right now.

Since the release of “Southside Freestyle” on YouTube in February, fans, nicknamed “Thee Hotties” by Megan, have begged for an album full of these from-the-vault freestyles. On “Something for Thee Hotties,” Megan doesn’t disappoint, including five fan-loved freestyles on the album. If an artist can freestyle, they can rap for real, and Megan can certainly rap.

On “Southside Freestyle,” Megan recalls her roots and personal struggles she’s faced this year, while still asserting herself at the top of her game. She delivers confidence with class, unafraid to be herself yet again.

With lines like “You ain’t in my league, b—h, please, you do not compare. In the rap game, but I’m really playin’ Solitaire,” it’s clear Megan has not come to play. While the production on this song is a bit off, as it is with a few other songs on the album, it doesn’t really matter. Her energy and tenacity carry her through.

Unlike many rappers today, this is a truly solo album. Megan completes all tracks solo, only featuring a voicemail from Juicy J in a skit. This is extremely rare today, seeing as Drake and Kanye West just released major albums chocked full of features. Megan’s point here is clear: she’s an independent woman who can hold her own. She doesn’t need features to carry her through and boost her numbers, she can do that by herself.

Critics of Megan cite her overtly sexual and commanding lyrics, often belittling of men, to argue she goes over the top in her descriptions, but male rappers have overly sexualized women’s bodies in rap, often without their consent. Many male rappers today got their start with the same type of crass and lewd lyrics Megan takes charge of, but she’s singled out as a woman.

Megan raps about her body and her skills in the bedroom. She’s reclaiming her sexuality from the male rappers who took it away years ago. With tracks “Eat It,” “Warning,” “Freakend” and more, Megan reiterates to her fans it’s ok to be sexual the same way male rappers are. She’s setting the precedent for future female rappers, saying they too can be confident in themselves.

I adore Megan’s nerdiness in this album. Both online and in her music, Megan is constantly referencing movies, television shows, anime and video games. As someone who was bullied for loving nerdy things in middle school, it makes my heart soar to see a woman as incredible as Megan rapping about this stuff. On “Tuned in Freestyle,” Megan references Pokémon, saying, “lookin’ like they Pikachu I’m the hot girl, feelin’ like Charizard, And he know he finna win if he get my card.”

On “Southside Freestyle,” she states “h–s throwin’ shots, but I’m duckin’ like The Matrix, I ain’t seen a b–h pop s–t like me yet.” Megan proves you can be beautiful, sexual and nerdy. They’re all traits that define who she is, and she embodies them without a second thought. She is always herself, and that self happens to be a nerd, which is awesome.

Megan’s confidence and natural talent carry this album all the way through. While the production is off at times and the songs occasionally blend together, that’s not what one takes away. After listening to the album all the way through, Megan had me feeling like I could take on the world. She ends the album with “To Thee Hotties,” a voice to her fans emphasizing this album is for them. Her belief in herself is contagious, and “Hot Girl Fever” is a cold I’ve caught.

With “Something for Thee Hotties,” Megan has proven that Hot Girl Summer is a year-round phenomenon.

