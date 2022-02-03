SGA reveals election timeline at recent meeting

New class president and vice president elections are one month away

The spring election timeline and concerns about Green Mountain Security were items discussed at Wednesday’s brief University of Massachusetts Student Government Association senate meeting.

At the beginning of the spring semester every year, nominations open for the speaker, trustee and president/vice president ticket within the SGA. Current Speaker Julia Corto and President Patrick Collins outlined the election schedule for the spring.

Nominations for major positions within the SGA begin on Feb. 14 and referendum questions are expected to be announced on Feb. 23.

Candidates will have between Feb. 24 and March 1 to campaign, and voting will be open to UMass students from March 1 to March 4.

The elected officials are expected to be ratified by the senate on March 9 and will serve until the spring election in 2023.

SGA Advisor Lydia Washington spoke on Wednesday evening about recent concerns raised by student leaders surrounding Green Mtn. Security.

According to Washington, students began to submit complaints about poor treatment from Green Mtn. Security at RSO events, sporting events and concerts.

“Student leaders are not pleased with the service,” Washington said. “My part is to get student feedback.” Green Mtn. Security has worked with UMass for the past five years, but Washington expressed her desire to incorporate student perspectives into future dealings with the security company.

Additionally, Washington reported that the chancellor responded to demands made by the NAACP in response to racist incidents at UMass.

“It looks like a really good start,” Washington said. Details about how University administration plans to answer concerns raised by students of color have not yet been revealed, but Washington is confident that progress is being made.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Hayden Latimer-Ireland also mentioned the possibility of professors becoming “mandated reporters in terms of Title IX.” If implemented, the policy would require university teaching staff to report incidents of sexual harassment or discrimination should they become aware of them.

