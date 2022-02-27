UMass’ balanced attack pushes it past Saint Louis 74-62

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team capped off its regular season with a road win, thanks to strong performances from both its backcourt and frontcourt.

Two of UMass’s best players on the offensive side of the ball, Sam Breen and Destiney Philoxy had uncharacteristic off games. Breen shot just 3-14 and finished with seven points. Interestingly enough in the last meeting between these two teams Breen also struggled with her shot as she only connected on 5 of her 17 attempts.

Philoxy set up her teammates with ease as she had nine assists on the night but she couldn’t get her own shot to fall as she went 0-6. This game marks the first time this season that Philoxy has not had a made shot.

Despite only receiving eight points from Breen and Philoxy, UMass saw the rest of its lineup pick up the slack on the offensive end.

“That’s the sign of a good team, too have balanced scoring,” head coach Tory Verdi said of his team’s performance. “We don’t need Sam Breen to [lead us in scoring] every single game, we have other people who can score the ball.”

Sydney Taylor had her second highest point total of the season as the guard had 28 points on 8-16 shooting. Throughout the game Taylor looked for her shot and was able to cash in on catch and shoot opportunities from behind the arc. Taylor went 4-10 from 3-point range. Additionally, Taylor got to the free throw line a season high 11 times, knocking down eight of those attempts.

Ber’Nyah Mayo had 15 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting from the field and helped to jump start UMass’ offense in the early going. Mayo got a layup in transition and knocked down two threes within the first five minutes of the game. Mayo simply played within the flow of the game and took what the defense gave her. In 37 minutes of play she only turned the ball over once.

Angelique Ngalakulondi and Makennah White also stepped up for the Minutewomen as both forwards each had double doubles. Ngalakulondi had 12 points and 11 rebounds. White finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

White was able to secure her double double with just 27 seconds to go in the game as she grabbed the rebound off a Philoxy miss and laid the ball up and in. Ngalakulondi did most of her damage in the 3rd quarter as she had 8 of her 12 points in the period.

With 5:40 to go in the 3rd, Ngalakulondi, usually a player who relies on strength to beat her opponents down low demonstrated a little bit of speed off of a Philoxy entry pass, she turned around a dropped in a righty jump hook.

“Both [Ngalakulondi] and [White] did a great job for us,” Verdi said. “Both of them got double doubles and I’m really proud of their attitudes.”

Saturday night’s game should serve as an encouraging sign for the Minutewomen heading into postseason play. Even with Breen and Philoxy having off nights, UMass has proven to itself that its capable of winning.

The Minutewomen will now look toward the A-10 tournament where their 11-4 record in conference play gives them the No. 3 seed. UMass is set to play March 4th at 7:30 p.m. Its opponent will be determined by the outcomes of the games in the first and second round.

James DiLuca can be reached at [email protected].