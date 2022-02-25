UMass’ scoring depth leads to large victory over Vermont, 5-1

Multiple penalties and a strong special teams performance led to the Massachusetts hockey team earning a dominating 5-1 victory over the University of Vermont.

On Tuesday, Carvel emphasized the need for greater scoring depth and the Minutemen (18-10-2, 13-6-2 Hockey East) came out with five different players recording goals on Friday.

In the second period, Ryan Ufko controlled the puck in the offensive zone and sent a long pass down the line to Bobby Trivigno, who took a quick shot and found the upper right corner of the net. This was the captains 50th career goal and 40th point this season. Ufko recorded two assists on the night.

“To me he is the most dynamic player in our league this year,” head coach Greg Carvel said of Trivigno. “Getting 100 points is hard to do, and 50 goals is even harder to do, and the fact that he’s done that, he’s had a hell of a career.”

Trivigno currently leads the HEA conference in scoring.

Odd-man rushes have been a problem for the Minutemen for a large part of the season, but Friday’s matchup saw the roles reversed, with UMass able to capitalize. Eric Faith was able to take a puck down the ice, getting it across the blue line and he quickly found Reed Lebster for a tap-in goal at the side of the net.

And this beauty from @reedlebster23, set up by Eric Faith and @Kiefiuk13 capped the scoring for the period.

“I really challenged the [Faith], [Lebster], and [Kiefiuk] line,” Carvel said. “We need those guys on offense. They are very capable. Tonight, they scored a nice goal.”

In the first period, the Catamounts (6-22-2, 4-14-2 HEA) recorded a total of four penalties, including one with just 9.8 seconds remaining and giving UMass the opportunity to extend its lead at the start of the second. While Vermont was able to successful kill that penalty, minutes later Joe Lahey was sent to the box for tripping, and the Minutemen recorded their third powerplay goal of the game. Oliver MacDonald took the shot that flew right under the crossbar. This was UMass’ fourth of the game and immediately after the Catamounts took out Gabe Carriere and replaced him with Cole Hudson in goal. Carriere finished with 12 saves and Hudson added eight.

MacDonald was on as the extra skater, but Carvel emphasized that they aimed to get him as many shifts as possible.

“He did what we asked him to do,’ Carvel said. “He took the puck to the net and shot it. That’s how you score.”

In the first period, Vermont’s Carter Long was sent to the box for tripping, with fellow teammate Luca Münzenberger joining him with another tripping call seconds later and giving the Minutemen a 5-on-3 for one minute and 17 seconds. It didn’t take long for them to capitalize after Scott Morrow took a shot that deflected off former UMass player, Philip Lagunov, and found the back of the net. Just 20 seconds later, Kessel took a shot from the top center portion of the offensive zone and extended the lead.

UMass suffered its first penalty minutes in the second period after Cam Donaldson was called for hooking. This was one of four successful penalty-kills for the Minutemen over the course of the 60 minutes, with Ty Farmer sent for slashing, Anthony Del Gaizo for charging, and Lucas Mercuri for roughing.

Lopina and Lagunov were seen taking many faceoffs against one another, with Lopina dominating the matchup and finishing with an overall record of 21-29 from the dot. Despite his challenges in the circle, Lagunov put Vermont on the board in the third period after skating the puck in and taking a shot to beat Matt Murray. That play ended Murray’s bid for a shut out, but he still finished his night with 15 saves. Luke Pavicich came in for him after the goal and played the final 6 minutes, earning three saves.

“[Pavicich] deserves some playing time,” Carvel said. “He’s earned it. He’s worked hard this year. He’s gotten to a point in practice where I got a lot of faith in him.”

The Minutemen will remain in Burlington to finish the series against Vermont on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Sophie Weller can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @SophieeWellerr.